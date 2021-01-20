Two-thirds of older adults discharged from the hospital each year face new difficulty with activities of daily living (ADLs) — such as eating, bathing, dressing, or using the bathroom without aid — and are unable to take care of themselves when they leave the hospital.
Most adults strongly prefer to live at home, but many have difficulty taking care of themselves after a hospitalization. To date, there has been little research on integrated health and housing interventions to improve physical function.
A home-based intervention program called CAPABLE (Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders) has been shown to be effective in increasing mobility, functionality, and the capacity to “age in place” for low-income older adults. CAPABLE, which is supported by the National Institute on Aging, evolved from another NIA-funded study, ABLE (Advancing Better Living for Elders), which provided older adults home-based occupational and physical therapy, along with home modifications to reduce physical disability and improve quality of life.
CAPABLE combines evidence-based nursing, occupational therapy and handy worker services to help older adults function at home and prevent costly institutional care. Participants enrolled in the program include low-income older adults age 65 or older with mild or no cognitive impairment who had trouble with at least one ADL.
Over five months, participants work with a registered nurse who visits their home three to four times and an occupational therapist who visits four to six times. Services include management of pain, medication and depressive symptoms. CAPABLE also features a home repair service person who performs up to $1,300 in home repairs and modifications and may purchase assistive devices. Participants don’t have to pay for services or repairs — the costs of about $3,000 per person are covered by the program’s organization.
Using motivational interviewing and action planning techniques, the older adult takes the lead in working with the team to identify barriers to overcome and specific functional goals they would like to achieve, such as walking down stairs, bathing or cooking independently, or reducing pain. This participant-led approach is a major factor in the program’s success.
For example, if the participant wants to bathe safely but fears slipping and falling in the tub, the nurse might partner with the participant to identify issues that can affect balance, like pain or muscle weakness; the occupational therapist could teach strengthening and balance exercises and ways to get in and out of the tub safely; and home repair technicians could install safety features such as grab bars and nonslip treads.
Each service builds on the others by increasing the participants’ capacity to function at home. This may decrease hospitalization and nursing home stays by improving medication management, problem-solving ability, strength, balance, mobility, nutrition, and home safety, while decreasing isolation, depression, and fall risk.
“The program is tailored to the participants’ specific goals that fit their priorities, and we’re not prescriptive about what those goals are,” said Sarah Szanton, who developed the program and is director of the Center on Innovative Care in Aging at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore. “In addition, we’re addressing participants and their environments at the same time, which is a motivating factor.”
John Hancock, 63, of Baltimore, used a walker due to a knee injury, and wasn’t able to get in his bathtub for months without assistance. It also was difficult to walk up and down the stairs in his home, which he shares with his daughter and grandson. He learned about the CAPABLE program through The Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he had recently been hospitalized.
“When they called to ask if they could come out to see if I qualified for the program and if I was willing to participate, I said ‘yes,’” said Hancock. “My ‘yes’ became victorious.”
Through CAPABLE, Hancock worked with an occupational therapist, a nurse and a home repair service person to create a plan to get him moving more freely again and living more independently. The team carried out the plan through calls and home visits every three to four weeks to brainstorm a new goal on each visit. He learned how to do exercises so he could get up from the floor and move his legs. A railing and a bath chair were installed so Hancock could get in and out of his bathtub on his own. And after six months, he ditched his walker for a cane and didn’t have to undergo knee surgery. Going up and down stairs was no longer a chore.
“I previously couldn’t do anything for myself,” said Hancock. “I was a broken person and didn’t know where to turn. Now I am able to do things on my own, so I don’t have to depend on my daughter too much. I couldn’t move, and now my body is more flexible. The people from CAPABLE take the time to guide you on how to do everything the right way. Their major concern was finding out what my needs were and getting me proper care. This program opened a door for me.”
Studies show CAPABLE improves function and lowers hospitalization and nursing home rates. When starting the program, participants in one study had difficulty with an average of 3.9 of 8 ADLs, which decreased to two ADLs after five months. In addition, 65% reported less difficulty in performing instrumental ADLs (such as shopping, cooking, paying bills or taking medications) and more than 50% said their depressive symptoms improved. According to another study, older adults who participated in the program had a 30% drop in reporting difficulties or needing assistance in performing ADLs compared with those who only had social visits from a research assistant after five months. Participants were also more likely to report that the program made their life easier, made their home safer, kept them living at home, helped them take care of themselves, and helped them gain confidence in managing daily challenges.
In addition to improving quality of life, CAPABLE is cost-effective. According to a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services evaluation of its CAPABLE demonstration project, the program costs $2,825 per participant on average and yields a 7-to-1 return on investment of $22,000 in reduced Medicare costs over two years. The lower costs were due to associated reductions in both inpatient and outpatient expenditures, such as hospital stays and readmissions.
“Sometimes just inexpensive things working all together can make a big difference in improving patients’ functionality,” said Szanton.
To date, about 2,500 older adults have participated in CAPABLE, which is currently offered through 31 organizations in 15 states in the United States and Australia. Facilitators include health care systems, Area Agencies on Aging, Medicare Advantage health plans, state and local governments, insurance companies, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, Veterans Administration centers, home health care agencies, and health care and housing nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity.
Although CAPABLE is not currently covered as a Medicare benefit, this could change in the future. Szanton would like to see Medicare’s annual wellness visit periodically occurring at a patient’s home so their environment could be observed in relation to tasks such as bathing, dressing or grooming. CAPABLE is also being tested by the Visiting Nurse Service of New York in an NIA-supported study of people who lost physical function after recent hospitalizations.
“We will continue to address what matters to older adults and leverage person-environment strengths, including family,” said Szanton.
