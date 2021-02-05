Philadelphia School Superintendent William R. Hite expressed disappointment Friday that the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) is urging teachers stay home on Monday.
“It is deeply disappointing that PFT has directed their members to disregard the district’s plan to return staff to buildings in preparation for the return of Pre-K to second-grade students on Feb. 22," Hite said in a statement released by the Philadelphia School District.
"This is in violation of our collective bargaining agreement and the Memorandum of Agreement that PFT reached regarding the reopening of schools just a few months ago," he said. "What is more troubling is that this action directly impacts our efforts to support the more than 9,000 Pre-K to second-grade families who want their children to return to school buildings for in-person learning.”
PFT President Jerry Jordan said the district’s school buildings aren’t safe for occupancy.
“I am disgusted that the district would continue forward with a path towards reopening buildings that again puts my dedicated members in harm’s way,” Jordan said.
Jeanine Fennal, a first-grade teacher at Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary, does not plan to go back to the school on Monday.
“No, I’m not going," Fennal said. "I feel disrespected that the district would even think about bringing us back knowing that the schools were in a disarray before the pandemic.”
Fennal has three children. Her 10-year-old daughter goes to a district school and has asthma.
“Every year since I’ve been back to the district my daughter gets sick," Fennal said. "The school buildings contribute to your health. Since we’ve been home, my daughter hasn’t been sick since April of last year.”
Fennal has been teaching for 13 years. For the past five years, she’s been teaching in the district.
Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson expressed concern about teachers returning to school in a statement on Facebook.
“As a School District of Philadelphia graduate, former long-term teacher, and the parent of two current School District students, including a kindergartener slated to return when the District reopens, I share the concerns about the reopening plan expressed by multiple teachers, staff and families over the last several weeks," Richardson said. "Our schools should not reopen until there is a third-party assessor who deems the facilities safe, and there is a plan to ensure all returning educators and school staff can be vaccinated.”
Richardson said leaders should put children first.
The School District said in the press release that it is making repairs and equipping school buildings for a safe and healthy return.
Councilwoman Helen Gym and other council members made a joint statement asking the district to put a halt to teachers returning to school on Monday.
“None of us takes the decision to open schools or keep them virtual lightly," Gym said in the statement. "We recognize that there is no substitute for in-person learning. We are fully invested in a safe and responsible re-opening of school that earns the public trust and establishes clear standards for facility maintenance as well as testing and health protocols.”
On Wednesday, Jordan called on the city to select a third-party mediator, an option agreed upon last fall. The mediator would hear evidence from both the union and the school district and decide whether schools are safe for occupancy.
On Friday, Philadelphia’s Office of Labor announced that Dr. Peter Orris, a medical doctor from Chicago who also has a master’s degree in public health, will be the mediator.
Orris is reviewing the evidence from both parties, the labor office said. Both groups and the mediator will meet this weekend to discuss reopening plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.