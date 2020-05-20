CHICAGO — The site of the former Michael Reese Hospital in the city’s historic Bronzeville area may be turned into a $3.5 billion mixed-use development near the lakefront.

Rivaling the Harlem Renaissance in New York, Bronzeville was Chicago’s epicenter of black businesses as well as working-, middle- and upper-class culture for decades as it absorbed waves of migrants escaping the Jim Crow South. In recent years, the South Side communnity about 6 miles from downtown has seen major gentrification.

During a recent virtual community meeting with residents and Alderman Sophia King, Farpoint Development presented its plans for the land in the 4th Ward. Farpoint officials said their zoning proposal would to submit to the City Council this month, but questions remain whether they will receive tax increment funding for the project.

Called Bronzeville Lakefront, the sprawling, proposed complex will be anchored by a 500,000 square-foot Israel Sheba Medical Center. The complex will occupy a large empty parcel of city land bounded by 31st and Cottage Grove to the south, 26th and King Drive to the north, and Vernon Avenue and Lake Shore Drive to the east.

Developers also plan to build on the air rights of the McCormick Place truck marshaling yard that’s parallel to the site, between Lake Shore Drive and the Metra Electric railroad tracks. The buildings’ height will be limited to 400 feet.

As part of the project, developers plan to build several parks on nine acres just blocks from Lake Michigan. The proposal also calls for a new Metra train station on 31st Street near Lake Shore Drive.

Bronzeville Lakefront would also include new offices, residences, retail and health care facilities. The last surviving structure from Reese hospital, which closed in 2009 after 128 years, the Singer Pavillion, would be repurposed and incorporated into the development.

Developers have reportedly agreed that 65% of all businesses on the site must be minority-owned to help create opportunities for jobs and investment in Bronzeville.

For Bronzeville residents, the project may renew concerns that the historic Black neighborhood is gentrifying under the guise of “urban renewal.” Many Asians and whites are moving deeper into the neighborhood and buying homes whose values remain the highest in decades.

Scott Goodman, a partner in Farpoint Development, says that if the city approves the zoning, he hopes construction will start in the fall of 2021 in the first $675 million phase. During this phase, Israel Sheba Medical Center will be built along with new streets, sidewalks and bike paths. A second phase would break ground by 2025.