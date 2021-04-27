A memorial service for Pro Football Hall of Famer Herb Adderley will be on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Boys & Girls Club, 328 W. Coulter St. Adderley died on Oct. 30, 2020. He was 81.
Adderley was born in Philadelphia on June 8, 1939, to Charles and Reva. He was raised in the Pulaski Town section of Germantown where he formed lifelong friendships. He was baptized and raised at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Adderley attended Hill Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School and graduated from Northeast High School. he spent many days and honed his athletic skills at the Wissahickon Boys Club under William T. Coleman.
He participated in all sports with the Mighty Mites, Junior Comrades and the Mt. Airy Badgers with teammate Bill Cosby. He played varsity basketball as a 10th grader with teammate and friend Sonny Hill. He liked the story of how hard Northeast played against Overbrook with Wilt Chamberlain. Adderley started playing football under coach Charlie Martin at Northeast High School, where he played in three city championships and earned All-City honors in basketball, football and baseball.
Adderley attended Michigan State University where he played for the Spartans and earned All-Big Ten honors. He was a charter member, along with Ernest Green (Little Rock Nine), of the Sigma Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1960.
In 1961, Adderley was the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 draft pick. He was drafted by Coach Vince Lombardi. Adderley went on to play in the defensive backfield and within two years had won All-NFL honors. He would go on to win this honor four more times. Adderley played 12 seasons in the NFL, eight years for the Green Bay Packers and three years for the Dallas Cowboys. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowl, four-time first team all-star, three-time second-team all-star, NFL 1960's All-Decade Team, Green Bay Packers' Hall of Fame, NFL Hall of Fame and six-time NFL champion.
More important than all of the football accolades, Adderley was a man of God. He loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed listening to jazz, playing the lottery and watching "Jeopardy," "The Price Is Right" and all sporting events.
His daughter, Toni, was the apple of his eye and he adored his grandchildren, Joshua and Justice. Over the last four years, he and Barbara did not miss many days without texting about political updates on MSNBC and CNN. The remained good friends over the last several decades. For the past five years, he did not miss a day without seeing his good buddy, Joe Kratchwell.
Several lifelong friends must be mentioned, Andrew Pinckney, Alston Chandler, Charles Shirley, Richard Oxendine and Gregory Eaton.
Before transitioning, he was very firm with all who listened that he was anchored in the Lord and was read to rest eternally. He lived an incredible and provided the same for his family. Most of all, Adderley did it his way!
Adderley is preceded in death by his grandmother, Eliza White; his parents, Reva Chieves and Charles Adderley; his brothers Charles Adderley and Darryl Chieves.
He leaves behind to mourn, cherish and remember, his daughter, Dr. Toni Adderley; grandchildren, Joshua and Justice Page; a brother, Bruce Chieves; a sister, Deborah Chieves; and a host of nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to the Herb Adderley Scholarship c/o of The Philadelphia Boys and Girls Club.
