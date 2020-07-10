She was all. She was the beginning. The only thing we saw when at first we opened our eyes. Or noticed when we looked out the window. She was everlasting. She was the flower and we were the petals. She had danger inside of her but never gave us any...just her beauty. She was home.

It was until now that we fidget with our fingers in fear. The cold night hugs us, telling us it will never be okay. We know that, as spring gives us hope, so does the summer day. But, its words whisper in my ear to “look out the door” and see it in me. Let it vibrate in my body as a pulse. Never will we forget how it spread along the unknown. In the forbidden forest. In the forbidden practice. Just to go around unnoticed.

It makes me feel as if I'm in a parallel world now finding out the true meaning of my world's existence. Was it the dark past or the rotten grass that united us all? It was her. The smile she left in the meadow. Sun lightly kissing her chocolate skin. Her brown eyes telling its meaning. Her healthy touch never left my cheeks. Now all I feel is the empty color of my skin, of my home. Can it ever return because we begged on our knees? Do we have to lose all of our mind for you to finally disappear?

It was the first time we could blame others for this. The first time we could blame them for us losing her. Then, why does it hurt to blame them for this? Is it her telling me it’s not their fault but… something bigger? Something brutal and ruthless like bullets. A battlefield. The human’s weakness and strength. The one thing that makes our bones shake. What costs thousands of lives to prove...victory? Is that why you’re gone? The reason why we have no choice but hide behind others?

I can see it clearly. Her smile, her laugh. I can hear her telling me to fight this darkness. That it was never in the forbidden forest. I just needed to look harder to see the light. To see her standing right next me. Telling me she was with me the whole way. Told me there were others like me who felt the same way about her being gone, but wants us to stay together and fight the dark… the loneliness.

Fight it united.