Heart disease is the #1 cause of death for all men and women in the United States. Heart disease is particularly deadly for African Americans.
The death rate from heart disease is 24% higher for African-American men and 26% higher for African-American women of all ages than for whites.
Among African Americans ages 25 to 44, the death rate from heart disease is twice as high for men, and more than twice as high for women, compared with whites in the same age group.
African-American adults are 40% more likely to have high blood pressure.
