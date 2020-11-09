Questions mount over who is managing the NAACP Philadelphia branch months after national leadership pledged to step in following the sharing of an anti-Semitic Facebook post by its local president.

The NAACP national office “internally appointed” an administrator to oversee the Philadelphia branch in early September, according to a released statement. A spokesman for the NAACP declined to answer follow-up questions, including the name of the administrator or the exact date of the appointment.

J. Louis Felton, first vice president of the local office, said in an email that an administrator was never put in place.

“We should have an administrator by the end of the month,” Felton said.

Rodney Muhammad appears to continue as the Philadelphia branch chapter president. In July, Muhammad shared the anti-Semitic meme on social media, which sparked outrage from local and state officials and an intervention from the national office.

Muhammad did not return a request for comment.

The administrator for the local branch was expected to assume all responsibility over the branch’s operation and lead the transition to new leadership.

Kenneth Huston, president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference, said on Monday he has had no communication with national leadership about the appointment of an administrator in Philadelphia. As head of the state conference, he expected the national office to inform him when an administrator was in place.

The NAACP national office said the announcement of the administrator was “delayed due to a personal matter.”

“We are allowing the individual space with their family at this time, and the administrator will be formally introduced to the Branch shortly, which will allow the [local branch’s leadership] election process to begin.”

Without an administrator, the local branch’s elections can’t take move forward, said Felton, a pastor of Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ.

“There has NOT [sic] been an election nor will there be an election until that action has been taken,” Felton said.

The Philadelphia branch’s website does not appear to mention an election date for the local executive committee or the names of candidates.

The Philadelphia branch’s website continues to identify Muhammad as its president and he has used the NAACP symbol in recent Facebook posts. Muhammad also partnered with the Sheriff’s Office and other community organizations to distribute food from the local branch’s Nicetown office in September, according to Muhammad’s Facebook page.

The fallout from Muhammad’s anti-Semitic post also appears to have cost him a leadership position in the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference.

Leading up to an August meeting of the state conference’s executive committee, Muhammad resigned from his post as chairman of the labor and industry committee in the state conference.

Muhammad is the minister at Mosque No. 12 of the Nation of Islam in North Philadelphia. He has led the Philadelphia NAACP since 2014. He also has a history of sharing anti-Semitic and questionable posts on his own and the mosque’s social media accounts.

Muhammad shared the meme that raised the ire of many in the community on July 23. The meme included a disparaging caricature of a Jewish man, and a quote that was misattributed to a French philosopher and writer Voltaire but was actually said by a white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

The Philadelphia branch’s executive leadership requested the national office take over the branch on Aug. 20. Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said in an August letter that an administrator would be appointed to the Philadelphia branch by early September.