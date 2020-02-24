Harold R. Taylor, a World War II veteran, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was 93.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1927 in South Philadelphia to the late lva Young and Richard Bell. He was the 13th of 14 siblings. Taylor attended public schools where he excelled in music. While in school, he groomed his gift of percussion on the drums.
Harold answered the call of duty of World War II and served the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USS General J.C. Breckenridge and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1946. During his time in the service, Taylor traveled to many parts of the world.
He married Dorothy Walker on Oct. 1, 1966 and one daughter, Darice E. Taylor was born to their union.
Taylor was a member of the Saint James United Methodist Church. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many past times including playing in night clubs with jazz bands, fishing, traveling and listening to live music.
Services were held Feb. 8.
