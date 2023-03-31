Before I start writing this brief biography of Gil Scott-Heron in celebration of his 74th birthday on April 1, I must quote some of the lyrics from his 1981 hit, entitled “Gun.”
And I'm quoting those lyrics in recognition of the March 27 mass murder of three nine-year olds and three adults in Nashville by someone with a bunch of guns including an AR-15, a Kel-Tec Sub 2000 and a handgun. I'm also doing it in recognition of the 42 other victims each day and the nearly 15,000 other victims each year due to America's and the NRA's sadistic gun fixation.
As Gil wrote,
“This is a violent civilization
If civilization's where I am
Every channel that I stop on
Got a different kind of cop on ...
… Saturday night just ain't that special
Yeah, [they] … got the Constitution on the run
'Cause even though we've got the right
To defend our home, defend our life
Got to understand. Get it in hand about the gun ….
Saturday night just ain't that special
Freedom to be afraid is all you won ...
Everybody got a pistol
This must be the creed of the NRA
Yeah, 'cause when it's time to line up
You know damn well they gonna shine up ….”
You can listen to the entire version of this profound and prescient Gil Scott-Heron song at https://youtu.be/wOeUpKCCSVQ.
Now, let's get to the biography of this musical and poetic genius.
Gilbert “Gil” Scott-Heron was born 74 years ago in Chicago on April 1, 1949. In 1968 at the young age of 19, he wrote his most famous hit, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” And in doing so, he set the stage for what would become an essential part of the musical and poetic soundtrack for revolutionaries worldwide. And he didn’t stop until four decades later.
By the way, here are ten things you probably didn't know about Gil but definitely should:
1. Gil's father was Jamaican soccer star Gilbert Saint Elmo “The Black Arrow” Heron. And his mother was an opera singer and teacher whose father Robert actually named her Robert, although she was better known as Bobbie.
2. After his parents divorced, Gil was raised from age 18-months by his maternal grandmother, Miss Lily, in Tennessee. He described her as a refined and religious woman who was pivotal in creating the woke man he became. Miss Lily loved gospel music and made arrangements for little Gil to entertain her friends by playing gospel on a broken-down piano she had bought for him. And she hired a neighbor to teach him to play. By the time he was eight, he found himself attracted to what he was hearing on a local blues-oriented radio station in Memphis. Although he couldn’t really appreciate what he heard, he liked it. Accordingly, he began to mimic it on his piano, but only when Grandma wasn’t around, because she was no fan of the blues. I must mention that it wasn’t just music that his grandmother brought into his life. It was also Black consciousness because she introduced him to the literary artistry and social activism of Langston Hughes, whose work would become a motivating force in Gil’s life.
3. Upon graduating from high school, Gil enrolled at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. He chose that school because it was where his hero Langston Hughes had attended. In fact, he actually met Langston Hughes there once.
4. It was at Lincoln in 1969 where he met the Last Poets and told member Abiodun Oyewole that he was so moved by their rhythmic revolutionary poetry that he “wanted to do that” in life. Although he never joined this historic spoken word and percussion group, he did begin to blossom as a musician and activist, especially when he hooked up with follow Lincoln student Brian Jackson and formed the “Black and Blues” band.
5. Gil headlined as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live – and that was at the insistence of Richard Pryor, the show's guest host. Gil toured in the early 1980s with Stevie Wonder after replacing the terminally ill Bob Marley.
6. Gil and Stevie led the successful battle to make Martin Luther King Day a national holiday by raising awareness and fomenting activism around the nation during Stevie's “Hotter Than July” tour in 1980-1981. And the legislation establishing the MLK holiday was signed into law in 1983. Gil's memoir, “The Last Holiday,” is entitled as such because of his and Stevie's MLK holiday activism.
7. When Gil was offered a lot of money in 2010 to perform in Tel Aviv, he was asked by pro-Palestinian activists not to support the Zionist form of apartheid that was just as evil as the South African form he so powerfully condemned on his classic “Johannesburg” track since 1975. He responded as expected by refusing to support Israeli racism, thereby choosing principle over profit.
8. In a span of four decades, Gil enlightened, activated, and entertained the public with 15 studio albums, eleven compilation albums, nine live albums, and one collaboration album.
9. Hip Hop artists love and respect Gil. In fact, The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Tribe Called Quest, Blackalicious, and others performed with Gil, sampled Gil, and/or remade some of Gil's songs. And Chuck D of Public Enemy said “We do what we do and how we do because of … [Gil].”
10. In 2012, Gil posthumously received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and two years later was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”
Gil became an ancestor on May 27, 2011. But he remains alive as long as his hits like “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” “Johannesburg,” “The Bottle,” “Angel Dust,” “Winter In America,” “Save The Children,” “Home Is Where The Hatred Is,” “Pieces Of A Man,” “H2Ogate Blues,” “Bicentennial Blues,” “Whitey On The Moon,” “Tuskegee 626,” and many others remain alive.
By the way, although all of Gil's songs are my favorites, my most favorite is his 1977 classic called “95 South (All of the Places We've Been).” That's my personal and deeply emotional choice because it's a cultural and political love song that sincerely honors heroes like the great Fannie Lou Hamer who struggled fearlessly as a Mississippi sharecropper in the battle for Black voting rights – a battle that continues in 2023.
You can help Gil's revolutionary music and revolutionary message remain alive by supporting his estate through purchasing his memoir “The Last Holiday” and also by contacting his estate. Simply log on to gilscottherononline.com.
And while you're singing “Happy 74th Birthday” to Brother Gil on April 1, also sing this: “Got to understand. Get it in hand about the gun.”
He would certainly appreciate that.
