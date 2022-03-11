I used the phrase “little-known” to describe David Ruggles because, although he is widely known among scholars who study anti-slavery activism, the general public doesn't even know his name. And that is unfortunate because he was a great Black man who, in the 1830s-1840s, was an essential figure in the abolitionist/Underground Railroad movement, the women's rights movement, the bookstore/literary movement, and the “by any means necessary” self-defense movement.
As pointed out at davidrugglescenter.org, Ruggles was “a courageous voice of Black freedom. He assisted … [at least 600 persons] escaping slavery and mentored future abolitionist luminaries Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and William Cooper Neil.”
By the way, in 1838, he helped Douglass in his escape to freedom and also helped reunite him with his fiancee Anna Murray. In fact, Douglass and Murray were married at Ruggles' home.
Ruggles was born free to a blacksmith father and caterer mother in Norwich, Connecticut, 212 years ago on March 15, 1810. His mother was a founding member of the local Methodist church.
He received a great education from religious charity schools in the city and developed a tremendous interest in reading and learning. This explains why, after moving to New York City at age 16 and later opening a small grocery store at One Cortlandt St., he used some of the space there in 1833 as a reading room that provided access to and also sold books and newspapers — thereby establishing the first (known) Black-owned bookstore in America. And he expanded it when he relocated to Lispenard Street near St. John's Park in the neighborhood now known as Tribeca.
He did that not only because he loved reading but also because Blacks were not allowed to use New York's public libraries. By the way, he wrote for The Liberator and for The Emancipator.
The bookstore wasn't the only historical “first” by Ruggles. As noted by davidrugglescenter.org, “Between 1838 and and 1841, he wrote, printed and published the first journal edited by an African-American ... [It was called] 'The Mirror of Liberty.'”
Not only did his bookstore promote fiery abolitionist writings, it also promoted feminism. In fact, it was in his role as a women's rights activist that, in 1835, he published a pamphlet entitled “The Abrogation of the Seventh Commandment,” which put northern white women “on blast” (as we say in da hood) for remaining acquiescently — hence conspiratorially — silent while their white husbands systemically and flauntingly raped Black women who were euphemistically referred to as mistresses. But mistresses volunteer for sex. Enslaved rape victims don't (and can't).
Furthermore, in addition to actively promoting the “Free Produce Movement” that demanded the national boycott of all items produced by “slave” labor, Ruggles also served as secretary of the New York Committee of Vigilance, a radical biracial organization that aided fugitive “slaves.”
Moreover, Ruggles, along with white allies Isaac Tatem Hopper of Philadelphia and Barney Corse, was part of the radical wing of the anti-slavery New York Manumission Society. And the three of those comrades were no joke. They were revolutionaries who were uncompromising in their confrontational battle cry to end slavery immediately.
As documented in “Hazards of Anti-Slavery Journalism” by Africana Studies and History professor Graham Russell Hodges, “The trio had successfully battled city officials and kidnappers [who had captured Blacks who were free as well as Blacks who had escaped slavery and those kidnappers transported them to southern enslavement] on several occasions. At other times, when … [these three firebrands] lost, Ruggles used his press to blast this unfair system."
He was such a hardcore revolutionary abolitionist that even some other abolitionists accused him of being too extreme.
Sadly, due to worsening health and vision difficulty at the young age of 28 — as well as to dissension and ongoing feuds with some influential fellow abolitionists — Ruggles was unable to continue much of his pro-Black activism. And because of his debilitating medical condition, he began experimenting in 1840 with hydropathy (i.e., a therapeutic system that prescribes the use of water internally and externally as a cure to all diseases). He called it “Watercure” and became one of the pioneers in that field.
And here's another historical “first.” In 1847, Ruggles constructed the first clinic in America that focused exclusively on hydropathy. Some of his many patients included Sojourner Truth, William Lloyd Garrison and John Brown's wife Mary.
Although hydropathy did prove effective for Ruggles and did begin to improve his health, it was temporary. And at age 39, he suffered a relapse and became a revered ancestor on Dec. 16, 1849.
This great man left a legacy of uncompromising and unrelenting pro-Black revolution that was manifested in the likes of fiery pro-Black warriors such as Malcolm X, Stokely Carmichael/Kwame Ture, Angela Davis, Assata Shakur, the Black Panther Party, and many others.
Happy 212th Birthday, ancestor David Ruggles! I'll celebrate it and you every day by writing to aggressively promote the interests of Black people. I know you would agree that that's the perfect birthday gift for you, bro.
