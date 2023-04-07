Paul Leroy Robeson, born 125 years ago on April 9, 1898 in Princeton, New Jersey, to an Igbo father who had been born into slavery and a Quaker mother, was a true renaissance man, which means he was a person who has expertise in many areas. In fact, he demonstrated peerless expertise in everything he did.
Robeson was an expert scholar who held a B.A. from Rutgers University where he was class valedictorian and Phi Beta Kappa member. He also held an LL.B, or bachelor of laws degree, from Columbia Law School and he studied Swahili and phonetics at the University of London. By the way, it’s a little-known fact that Robeson passed the bar exam and in 1923 worked briefly as an attorney. However, due to the suffocating racism of the legal profession, he decided that he could be much more effective in bringing about social change by pursuing a different career.
He was an expert athlete who, after earning an academic scholarship in 1915 at age 17, starred as an All-American collegiate football player at Rutgers and as a professional football player for the NFL’s Akron Pros and Milwaukee Badgers.
He was an expert actor who starred on stage and in films all across the world in such classics as C.L.R. James’ “Toussaint L’Ouverture” and Oscar Micheaux’s “Body and Soul” as well as “Songs of Freedom,” “The Emperor Jones,” “Stevedore,” “Othello,” “Voodoo,” “Borderline,” “Show Boat,” “All God’s Chillun Got Wings,” “King Solomon’s Mines,” and many others.
He was an expert singer who recorded at least 276 hits from 1925 through 1961. Some of his most memorable include “Ol Man River,” “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child,” “Nobody Knows The Trouble I’ve Seen,” “John Brown’s Body,” “Scandalize My Name,” “Joe Hill,” and “Go Down Moses.” Robeson was so thoroughly impressive as a singer that he performed many songs in at least 25 different languages.
But more than anything else, Robeson was an expert activist. Better stated, he was an expert socialist meaning he thoroughly understood the inherently evil exploitation of capitalism and he relentlessly organized to replace it with something much better. And that much better something is socialism, which simply means a social system that places people over profit. In other words, while capitalism is a selfishly motivated ideology fixated on massively enriching wealthy individuals, socialism is a selflessly motivated ideology fixated on consistently providing food, clothing, shelter, health care and employment for the masses.
Robeson’s expertise as an activist was, like his expertise as an actor and singer, international. In addition to leading the battle for economic, racial, and political justice in America – which led to him being investigated, attacked, and “blacklisted” by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, the CIA and Congress (and later by Britain’s MI5 military intelligence agency) – he did the same thing internationally in his role as chair of the Council on African Affairs, which was a Pan-African anti-colonial organization. By the way, W.E.B. DuBois was vice-chair.
Robeson was also a strong voice in Britain in support of unemployed workers and anti-imperialist students, just as he was a strong voice in support of the leftist Popular Front’s armed resistance against Francisco Franco’s fascist Nationalists in Spain.
After serious bouts of inexplicable illness that started in Europe and Asia in 1961 (caused, many say, by CIA and MI5 covert drug injections), Robeson returned to America in 1963 and eventually began living with his son’s family in Harlem in 1965 before ultimately moving to Philadelphia in 1968 where he lived with his sister.
I should point out that Robeson had close ties here as a performer. In fact, as documented by the Paul Robeson House & Museum on its website,
“Robeson came to Philadelphia for many performances. In the winter of 1924-25, he appeared in ‘The Emperor Jones’ at the Walnut Street Theater. In the 1940s, he sang spirituals at the Robin Hood Dell East Outdoor arena, with a turnout at one concert of more than 7,500 people. He also sang with the Philadelphia Orchestra on several occasions. Robeson performed ‘John Henry’ at the Erlanger Theater in 1939. He sang and spoke at a Progressive Party Rally in 1948 in Shibe Park in support of presidential candidate Henry Wallace.”
After more than six decades of national and international expertise as an activist, scholar, singer, actor and athlete the unparalleled Paul Leroy Robeson became an ancestor in Philadelphia on Jan. 23, 1976 at the age of 77.
But, as we in the African tradition always say, Black people don’t die. They simply join the ancestors on to the other side. And ancestors spiritually and culturally return to us each time we call out their names as part of public or private libation ceremonies where we remember and honor them.
That’s exactly what the Paul Robeson House & Museum will do from April 8-15 during various “Paul Robeson 125th Birthday Celebration & Fundraiser” events, which will include Harry Belafonte, Danny Glover, Gina Belafonte, and Sweet Honey in the Rock at the closing gala at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on April 15.
On April 14, there will be a reception and panel discussion at Historic Belmont Mansion featuring Fredrika Newton of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation, Solomon Jones of WURD Radio and Michael Africa Jr. of the MOVE Legacy Project. Yours truly, Michael X, will serve as moderator.
For more information about all of the weeklong events, log on to paulrobesonhouse.org or call (215) 747-4675.
When you attend any of these events or when you perform libation for Robeson on his April 9th birthday, remember his words: “Freedom is a hard bought thing and millions are in chains. But the strain toward the new day is drawing near.”
And that new day gets nearer each time we follow in Robeson’s courageous footsteps by actively resisting racial and class oppression.
