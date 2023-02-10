Exactly 103 years ago, on Feb. 13, 1920, under the leadership of Andrew “Rube” Foster, a few Midwestern Black owners of independent Black baseball teams held a meeting at the Paseo YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri, and formed the professional Negro National League.
Shortly thereafter, as documented by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, “Soon, rival [Black] leagues formed in Eastern and Southern states, bringing the thrills and innovative play of Black baseball to major urban centers and rural county sides in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. The Leagues maintained a high level of professional skill and became centerpieces for economic development in many Black communities.”
Although that 1920 date was proudly and culturally historic, Blacks actually had been playing professional – i.e., salaried white – baseball since 1872, which was just seven years after slavery ended.
That means the amazing Jackie Robinson in 1947 wasn't the first. Even the spectacular Moses Fleetwood “Fleet” Walker – a 26 year-old University of Michigan Law School graduate, who played in the white Toledo Blue Stockings' season opener in the then-major league American Association on May 1, 1884 – wasn't the first.
Instead, the first was probably the phenomenal pitcher Bud Fowler, whose father escaped enslavement. In 1872 at age 14, Fowler reportedly played for an otherwise all-white pro team based in New Castle right here in Pennsylvania.
But inclusion came to a crashing end for professional Black players after they were banned on a summer day in 1887 when irredeemable racist and Hall of Famer Cap Anson, who had played for and/or managed the Philadelphia Athletics and three other teams, refused to play in an exhibition game against the Newark Little Giants' Black pitcher George Stovey. As reported at chicagonow.com, “By the next day [on July 15], the owners had voted 6-4 to begin a 'gentleman's agreement' to disallow Black players from all major baseball leagues.”
That ban lasted 60 years until April 10, 1947 when Robinson got signed to a pro contract by Brooklyn Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey.
Apart from professional baseball, I should point out that Blacks were establishing amateur organized baseball teams in 1865 – the very same year that the Thirteenth Amendment was passed.
Although the beginning of the official banning of professional Black players was in 1887, serious plans for Blacks being banned in any state-sanctioned league actually started 20 years earlier on Oct. 16, 1867 when the Pennsylvania State Convention of Baseball in Harrisburg denied admission to Octavius Catto's Pythians. Yes, that Octavius Catto!
As noted by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, "In 1866, faced with restrictions against joining white baseball clubs in Philadelphia, the city’s first African-American team, the Excelsior Base Ball Club, formed. Encouraged by this move, Catto and his friends, particularly Jacob C. White, Jr., created their own team. Comprised of individuals from the ICY [the Institute for Colored Youth now Cheney State University], the Banneker Institute, as well as other leading social and educational organizations, they called this team the Pythian Base Ball Club."
The Pythians played their first recorded game on Oct. 3, 1866.
In the fall of 1867, Catto and the Pythians applied to join Pennsylvania's association of amateur baseball clubs. Despite the team's athletic talent and Catto's organizational skills and business acumen, the Pythians – the only African American club – was the only club denied entry out of the 266 clubs seeking to join the association.
Another application submitted later in 1867, this time to the National Association of Base Ball Players, was also rejected when that association said it would not admit "any club which may be composed of one or more colored persons."
Although Catto was murdered in Philly by a racist thug on Election Day, Oct. 10, 1871, his Black voting rights legacy continues to this very day and his Black baseball legacy continued in the Philly area past his assassination and did so in the establishment of the teams consisting of the Philadelphia Giants in 1902, the Hilldale Athletics in 1910 (who won the Negro aka Colored World Series in 1925), and the Darby Daisies also in 1910.
I can't write about Negro Leagues Baseball without at least mentioning some of the many teams and individuals who played key roles, including the Philadelphia Tigers, Philadelphia Stars, Kansas City Monarchs, Homestead Grays, Pittsburgh Crawfords, Buck O'Neil, Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Monte Irvin, Leon Day, Martin Dihigo, Oscar Charleston, Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, Curt Flood, Dick Allen, Olivia Taylor, Effa Manley, Gus Greenlee, Toni Stone, Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, Connie Morgan and many, many more.
By the way, I should mention that the “s” that I add at the end of Negro Leagues is not a typo. It's intentional because there were at least seven successful and separate Negro Leagues, not just one. And they included the First Negro National League (1920-1931), the Eastern Colored League (1923-1928), the American Negro League (1929), the East West League (1932), the Negro Southern League (1932), the Second Negro National League (1933-1948), and the Negro American League (1937-1962).
I know you read the headline in this article. And I know you're trying to figure out why I included Babe Ruth in a story about the 103rd anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball. Well, here's why. The Babe might've been Black. You want solid evidence? Here's solid evidence:
1. He had attractive “full lips and an ample nose” despite the physical appearance of his Eurocentric-looking mother and Eurocentric-looking putative father. I say “putative” because Babe's parents divorced after the husband accused his wife of having repeatedly cheated on him. Mandingo anyone?
2. In the ”Shadow Ball” episode of the 1994 award-winning documentary series entitled “Baseball,” historian Shelby Foote described Babe as having skin that was “the color of mahogany.”
3. Hall of Famer and avowed racist Ty Cobb (as well as several other white players during that era) consistently called Babe a “n----r.”
4. Babe regularly partied in Harlem at the Cotton Club (and often did so with his Black girlfriend).
5. Babe frequently violated segregation rules in various stadiums by hanging out in the Black sections.
6. Babe advocated for Negro Leagues players to be integrated into the Major League and he barnstormed with Negro Leagues teams.
I should point out that although Babe was a monumental home run hitter who played primarily for the New York Yankees of the American League and blasted 714 dingers as confirmed by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Josh Gibson who played primarily for the Homestead Grays of the Negro East West League and the Negro National League crushed as many as 800 homers as noted by research statisticians at the University of Northern Iowa who wrote, “Josh Gibson was the all-time leader in home runs for the Negro League[s]. He is credited with hitting almost 800 home runs during his time in the Negro League[s] and independent baseball ….” And www.encyclopedia.com points out that “Some sources claim he hit over 900 home runs in his career, which spanned from 1930-1946 ….”
For more info about all of the magnificent Negro Leagues stars in particular and the 103rd anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball in general, log on to the website of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at www.nlbm.com.
