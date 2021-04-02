What is your happiness quotient? It is listed on the Happiness Report. The report is produced each year by the United Nation Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN). The UNSDSN conducts surveys in 156 countries in over 140 languages throughout the world in order to determine the “state of global happiness.”
The questions are based on a Cantril Ladder of Life Satisfaction scale. Participants are asked to think about their lives and give a rating, with the highest number 10 and the lowest zero. In other words, the survey is designed to determine how happy citizens in each country claim to be. Of course, several Caribbean countries have been included in the survey in the past nine years.
Key Caribe online news indicated that in 2019 Trinidad and Tobago ranked 39th, which made T&T the happiest Caribbean country that year. This was not a surprise. They always seem so happy in news broadcasts, parading in flamboyant costumes and dancing in the streets during their local celebrations. They are one of the richest Caribbean countries. Even with the ongoing pandemic, Trinidad and Tobago is one of the few Caribbean countries producing oil, which along with tourism has helped keep their economy going over the past few years.
The second happiest Caribbean country in 2019 was Jamaica, ranked 56th and known for the friendly and welcoming personality of the people. Next was Dominican Republic, which was 77th and is known as the most popular tourist destination on earth.
For 2020, the UNSDSN data released this year shows that Jamaica was ranked 37th! It is interesting that Jamaica is so high on the list since tourism is down and the Caribbean economies have been struggling even more since shutting down their ports of entry last year.
It is very impressive that these developing countries ranked so high. The top countries on the list were Finland (1), Denmark (2), Switzerland (3), Iceland (4), Netherlands (5), Norway (6) and Sweden (7). In our part of the world, Canada ranked 14th while the United States ranked 19th and Mexico ranked 36th.
According to reports online, the latest World Happiness Report focused on how people around the world are coping with the effects of COVID-19, mental health, social connection and well-being, and work and well-being. The questions were designed to determine not only the changes in the structure of people’s lives in response to COVID-19 but also to evaluate how successful governments have been as they figure out how to successfully deal with the pandemic.
Based on this information, it is obvious that happiness is not necessarily about the almighty dollar, pound, sterling, euro, Swiss franc or even Danish krone. The economies of the countries that scored the highest on the happiness list far outweigh those of the developing islands. Yet the common enemy COVID-19 has not taken away the people’s zeal for life and happiness. With crime rising and job availability falling, the evidence for their high happiness quotient is in their cultural connection with the 3 Fs: faith, family and friends. True happiness for most people in the Caribbean is working together for the common good.
There is a story told of a Rastafarian (dread) man who built a hut on a beach. His only asset was a dug-out canoe that he used to go fishing for his food on a daily basis. A wealthy tourist visited the beach, and they became friends. They spent several days together fishing, cooking and eating. The wealthy guy made a proposal to his new friend. “I could have a building built and buy you a bigger boat and then you hire people to run the entire operation while you can relax and watch your business grow. You would be so much happier,” he said. The Rastafarian responded, “I am already relaxed and happy.”
Most have heard the phrase “happiness is different things for different people.” Caribbean people, are you happy? Some may ask, Happy about what? The real question is, Are you happy with and within yourself?
