Do you see ?

The dead bodies on the floor

That break families to their core

Why has burying a loved one become a regular chore?

Placing a name before the words “has died”

Has shown that dying can not just be let to slide

It must be a guide to a new solution

So hear our roars in this revolution.

You pick up a gun

Aim

No matter who’s really to blame.

One shot

BOOM!

There goes another life - gone away

We are killing each other every single day

Just trying to find someone to blame for our pain

But let’s not forget the racist cops, sent to keep safe the neighborhoods we live in

Instead killing us off because our crime is the color of our skin

Us black people can never win

That's when the protest and rioting begin

And everybody soon thinks it is all a sin

We said,

“Hands up,

Don’t shoot!”

Screams.

It’s just not fair this world we live in v

That’s why there needs to be a change

How many times do we need to say it?

Can’t you see that I am somebody?

I have a future!

HANDS UP.

DON’T SHOOT.

Because George Floyd couldn’t breathe and if there isn’t a change,

One day, neither will you.