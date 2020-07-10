Do you see ?
The dead bodies on the floor
That break families to their core
Why has burying a loved one become a regular chore?
Placing a name before the words “has died”
Has shown that dying can not just be let to slide
It must be a guide to a new solution
So hear our roars in this revolution.
You pick up a gun
Aim
No matter who’s really to blame.
One shot
BOOM!
There goes another life - gone away
We are killing each other every single day
Just trying to find someone to blame for our pain
But let’s not forget the racist cops, sent to keep safe the neighborhoods we live in
Instead killing us off because our crime is the color of our skin
Us black people can never win
That's when the protest and rioting begin
And everybody soon thinks it is all a sin
We said,
“Hands up,
Don’t shoot!”
Screams.
It’s just not fair this world we live in v
That’s why there needs to be a change
How many times do we need to say it?
Can’t you see that I am somebody?
I have a future!
HANDS UP.
DON’T SHOOT.
Because George Floyd couldn’t breathe and if there isn’t a change,
One day, neither will you.
