NEW YORK — Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater.
The Walt Disney Company said Monday it will distribute a four-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.
The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours. It also received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and will star all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.
Others who will star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The filmed version is directed by the show’s director, Tommy Kail.
“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like onstage — and in the audience — when we shot this,” Kail said in a statement.
“What I’m most excited about is that you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast,’” Miranda told Variety. “We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast.”
The music in “Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop, R&B and classic Broadway to tell the story of the Caribbean-born, French- and Scottish-heritaged Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. It debuted in 2015 on Broadway to several sold-out performances and it’s still playing, but with a different cast. There’s also a touring version of the show.
