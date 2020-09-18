This week Habitat for Humanity finished two more homes out of the 225 completed and family served in Philadelphia. Habitat for Humanity has been serving more than 500 families through the Habitat For Humanity Affordable Homeownership Program across the city for over 30 years.

On the 2300 block of Oxford Street sits the second-largest Habitat for Humanity community to date, with a total of 20 homes that will be completed.

Habitat for Humanity staff members welcomed new homeowners Sierra Scott and Malika Turner with their keys and a new homeowner welcome package.

Sierra Scott thanked Habitat For Humanity for helping her provide her and her family the stability and the resources they needed;

“Everything I do is for my family and the hard work and dedication it took to get here was for us,” she said. “ I got to meet so many wonderful people in this experience.”

Both Scott and Turner had been in the Habitat For Humanity program since 2017. Since then, they’ve had to complete the steps in getting their home by completing certain homeownership and financial literacy courses.

Rita Calicat, HFHP Director of Home Sales & Post-Project Engagement, has been to most of the welcoming ceremonies for the families she has worked with. She said she connects with those families overtime and she enjoys being there to see them celebrate in the home they worked so hard for.

“We are making a tremendous difference in the lives of these families but today is about them and their hard work and accomplishments,” Calicat said. “It’s about the next phase of their journey.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Corinne O’Connell expressed that the need for programs like this is now more important than ever. O’Connell has seen families struggling before the pandemic, and now six months in—communities are facing even worse setbacks with food and housing insecurities.

O’Connell said the need for homes is even greater now that children are being taught school strictly from home. Public schools in Philadelphia are virtual until November, and it’s crucial for children to have the proper tools they need to succeed.

“When you’re asked to stay home and stay healthy you need a healthy place — the pandemic highlights the need to have a place that’s home in order to be able to learn,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell stressed the purpose of these programs are centered around the importance of equity, and Habitat looks for up and coming neighborhoods to build their homes in.

“People of color are cut out of access to capital,” she said. “White people grew equity and wealth and people of color have not had those same opportunities,” she said.

Deidra Duncan, director Of Development at HFHP, works with funding and resources to build and repair Habitat homes. To find candidates for these programs Duncan said Habitat looks for criteria such as median income and willingness to repay for the homes.

This block has a total of 9 homeowners and plans to finish with a total of 20 families moved in.