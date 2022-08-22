Losing one child is hard enough.
Losing a second child is even harder.
That’s what happened to Dominique Brown. The East Hills resident fought back tears and instead, stood strong as she told her story, as more than 150 Black women held on to her every word.
The women gathered at the H.E.R. Hula Hoop event at Point State Park on July 31. H.E.R. stands for Heal. Evolve. Restore. With every passing year, it’s becoming more normal, more accepted to speak openly about mental health in the Black community.
H.E.R. was established to help jump start that process. Tenel Dorsey, owner of Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop (Homestead), started H.E.R. a few years ago. She knows all too well the pain that some Black women are experiencing – pain often masked by a trip to the hair salon to get made up.
“At a hair salon, we make you feel good for that moment, but then we still have the internal issues,” Dorsey said. “It’s almost been like a secret society, because nobody wants to say, ‘I’m so broken…’ "
Delayed an hour or so due to the usual Downtown shower near the rivers, the “H.E.R.” Hula Hoop event went on as planned. There was music, a lot of exercise with the hula hoops and speakers on everything from financial literacy to mental health. The event was meant to bring Black women together as one, with the intent on “healing” from internal issues or problems, “evolving” into a better people because of that healing, and “restoring” themselves into the strong Black women they were meant to be.
Dorsey said one of the main concerns Black women, who confide in her share, is issues about their body.
“People are going and buying bodies,” Dorsey said, “but it’s really the soul that needs the surgery.”
Dorsey added: “Let’s talk about the real problem.”
Noranne Yarbough, of West Mifflin, was one of the attendees. She said the COVID-19 pandemic brought death, job loss, isolation, and as a result, trauma. “There was a lot of therapy and healing needed,” she said. “Oftentimes women are the backbone of their family, they take on a lot and they’re pouring into everyone else, they often don’t get a place where they, themselves, can get poured into.”
Thus, with this event, Yarbough told The Courier, it continues “this movement of women building each other up. Black women, in general, coming together, promoting each other’s businesses; just creating a community of authenticity.”
For East Liberty resident Savanna Naylor, she said she’s spending each day “paying more attention to myself, embracing and being aware of what I’m experiencing,” whether it’s good or bad. She attended the “H.E.R.” Hula Hoop event with friends Kielle Deanda and Donteyah Lawhorn, both Homewood residents.
“I’m a firm believer that when like-minded souls are together, powerful things can happen,” Deanda added. “On my journey of discovering myself, I discovered how I was lacking in my feminine energy. We all have feminine and masculine energy within us, and I think, especially in the Black community, a lot of women are in survival mode, meaning they’re in their masculine energy.”
In a National Health Interview Survey report from 2018, African Americans were 1.5 times more likely than Whites to report feeling sad most or all the time. Within the Black community, the survey, commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that Black women were 1.8 times more likely to report sadness most or all the time than Black men, and 2.4 times more likely than Black men to report feeling hopeless more or all the time. And several national studies have consistently reported that Black women don’t get the help they need as much as White women when it comes to mental health.
Jessica Gurley, LCSW, owner of Social Work Consulting and Counseling, LLC and Mental Health T-shirts, believes Black women are struggling with their mental health “because they are raised and socialized to do it all and do it all strong, even through exhaustion. Many are heads of their households and have to choose between self-care and time spent doing, working, housekeeping, nurturing and parenting. They are not raised to put themselves first. They constantly need reminding that self-care is not selfish and saying 'Yes' to everyone means constantly saying 'No' to themselves. I empowered them to say 'yes' to themselves more and to find more balance.”
Everyone was attentive to Gurley’s words as she spoke. Some people, however, got emotional when Brown spoke. Brown, who is Dorsey’s sister, never thought she would need to Heal, Evolve and Restore… “Until 2018 when my firstborn was murdered,” Brown told the women. “In 2019, as I’m still trying to deal with the death of my firstborn (Jo’Markius Fuller), my 10-year-old (Jonathan Cooper) committed suicide in our bathroom.”
Brown said that because there was no “manual on how to grieve,” she stayed to herself much of the time following the deaths of two of her children, and finally realized that she needed to Heal, Evolve and Restore so that she could be strong to be present for her other three children.
“H.E.R. is very important to me as I continue this journey,” Brown said, as she’s recently reached out to a psychiatrist. “It’s hard. It’s super hard. I’m still dealing with it, still learning how to grieve and help my children.”
During the event, Brown said another woman came up to her and said her 16-year-old son is going through what Brown’s 10-year-old went through. “He lost his brother and now he’s closed up in his room and he won’t come out unless he has to eat or for hygiene,” Brown said. “I said to please get him help…so many women have said that my story inspired them. I’m going to get the help I need. I didn’t realize I’m helping women by sharing my story.”
Dorsey said she hopes the women who attended the hula hoop event understand that it’s “OK to heal.”
She added: “You heal a woman, you heal a nation.”
