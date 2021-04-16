INDIANAPOLIS — The 19-year-old gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday was a former employee of the company whose mother had warned law enforcement officials last year that he might try to commit “suicide by cop,” officials said.
The news that the gunman had a previous encounter with law enforcement — including the seizure of a gun from him last year — punctuated a day of suspense and grief Friday. As families waited throughout the day for updates on victims who had not yet been publicly identified, the nation reeled from the latest mass shooting in a matter of weeks.
The gunman, who authorities said was armed with a rifle during the attack and later killed himself, had been interviewed by federal agents in April of last year, said Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Indianapolis.
After the teenager’s mother reported him to law enforcement in March 2020, authorities launched an investigation and put him on an “immediate detention mental health temporary hold,” Keenan said in a statement. He was not charged with a crime. “The shotgun was not returned to the suspect,” Keenan said.
A law enforcement official, requesting anonymity, identified the suspect as Brandon Scott Hole.
As families waited for word of their loved ones, reports emerged that the FedEx facility was the workplace for many Sikh employees, some of whom were among the dead. “We are sad to confirm that at least four of those killed in Thursday night’s attacks are members of the Indianapolis Sikh community,” the Sikh Coalition, a national nonprofit organization, said on Twitter.
The violence in Indianapolis comes only weeks after back-to-back mass shootings last month at spas in the Atlanta area and at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, renewing pressure on lawmakers in Washington to address the nation’s deep-seated problem with gun violence.
President Joe Biden, speaking at a news conference with the prime minister of Japan, expressed support for stronger gun control measures, including universal background checks and an assault weapon ban, but said it was up to Senate Republicans to take up legislation.
“This has to end,” he said, condemning mass shootings and daily gun violence in the United States. “It is a national embarrassment.”
