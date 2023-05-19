The "Ride for Life Hearse Party" and community rally is scheduled for Sunday, May 21st. The parade will run from Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8000 N. Pickering Street, to Overbrook High School, 5998 Lancaster Avenue.
Philadelphia Victim Advocate Adara Combs will be one of several speakers at the "Put Them Jawns Down!" Gun Violence Awareness Summit at the Main Library, 1901 S. Vine Street, Tuesday evening. The event is sponsored by The Quaker City Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
The "Ride for Life Hearse Party" and community rally is scheduled for Sunday, May 21st. The parade will run from Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8000 N. Pickering Street, to Overbrook High School, 5998 Lancaster Avenue.
Sherry Stone
Philadelphia Victim Advocate Adara Combs will be one of several speakers at the "Put Them Jawns Down!" Gun Violence Awareness Summit at the Main Library, 1901 S. Vine Street, Tuesday evening. The event is sponsored by The Quaker City Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
The funeral procession will begin at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church's East Campus, 8000 N. Pickering St., Sunday, at 2 p.m. A grief-stricken parade of cars will snake across the city on a partly-cloudy day to remember the more than 500 people who have succumbed to violence in Philadelphia, this year.
This time, the use of the funeral hearse was donated for the day by the Lenwood Jones Funeral Home. There will be no lifeless body in a casket in the back, no family weeping over the loss of a loved one, no smile through tears for a moment as someone recalls a funny or sweet memory with a loved one. This time.
The parade will end at Overbrook High School at 4 p.m., Sunday for a community rally aimed at ending gun violence and encouraging anyone who has been discouraged because of shootings in the city.
The Quaker City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host the "Ride for Life Hearse Parade ad Community Rally," on Sunday. To wrap up it's gun violence awareness campaign, it will also host, "Put them Jawns Down," a gun violence awareness summit and panel discussion, on Tuesday. The Delta chapter calls gun violence "a plague ravaging our city."
"It is our responsibility to talk about topics that affect us all," said Amina Callands, president of the chapter's social action committee. "We want to encourage life, we want to encourage empowerment in the community. Gun violence is bringing gray clouds to our community, right? So we are going to have a DJ at the rally, we are going to have face-painting..." she said. "We want to incorporate light -- so we are going to kickoff with a balloon-release to encourage someone's life."
Callands is also a director's apprentice at the Lenwood Jones Funeral Home, 5911 W. Girard Ave., in Philadelphia. "So, we joined efforts in a creative way," she said.
Why the parade wrap up at Overbrook? "Some of the gun-violence has taken place in schools — on school grounds," said Callands. "Our young people are hurting. We are consoling young people. We have young people coming to look at loved ones in a casket. We have to encourage whole families."
Delta Sigma Theta is a popular sorority on college campuses, but we care about the kids in the high schools. "We have an initiative to let the youth know their lives are precious. Instead of picking up guns, we want them to put them down!"
The funeral hearse will go through all part of the city and everyone is invited all over, she said.
The second part of the campaign will be a panel discussion at the Parkway Central Library in downtown Philadelphia, Tuesday at 6 p.m. Panelists will include: Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw; City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson; Philadelphia Victim Advocate, Adara Combs; Mathematics Civics and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia's Cayla Waddington; Executive Director of Philadelphia Ceasefire, Marla Davis Bellamy; Student Organizing Manager for Black Voters Matter, Cayla Edwards; and Mistress of Ceremony, Jeanette Bavwidinsi, Executive Director of Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.