The funeral procession will begin at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church's East Campus, 8000 N. Pickering St., Sunday, at 2 p.m. A grief-stricken parade of cars will snake across the city on a partly-cloudy day to remember the more than 500 people who have succumbed to violence in Philadelphia, this year. 

This time, the use of the funeral hearse was donated for the day by the Lenwood Jones Funeral Home. There will be no lifeless body in a casket in the back, no family weeping over the loss of a loved one, no smile through tears for a moment as someone recalls a funny or sweet memory with a loved one. This time.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

