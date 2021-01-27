In this Jan. 6, 2017 file photo, Cardinal Joseph Tobin gives the homily during a Mass installing him as the new archbishop of Newark, in Newark, N.J. Declaring “God is on your side,” Tobin along with the archbishop of Santa Fe, N.M., and six other U.S. bishops issued a statement Monday expressing support for LGBT youth and denouncing the bullying often directed at them. It was released by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, named for the Rutgers University student who took his own life in 2010 after being targeted by online harassment.

— AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File