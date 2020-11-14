The family-oriented Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church had been pastored by the late Charles Coleman for 79 years. Shortly after his death, Coleman’s grandson invited the Rev. Richard Elam Sr. to preach one day as a guest pastor.

Elam accepted the invitation and then became interim pastor while Mt. Sinai searched for a new leader.

The church board soon gathered together to take a vote on whether or not to hire Elam, with the majority favored keeping him. Elam gladly accepted the offer in 2018.

“They voted me in, and it’s been great. It has not been without its ups and downs,” said Elam. “Since we’ve been here God has blessed us. There’s no mortgage, there’s no debt.”

Mount Sinai, located at does not ask members to do anything other than tithe 10% of their earrings and help during special occasions.

Like at many churches, Elam is experiencing unprecedented times and challenges because of the pandemic. The health crisis, which has not only affected the Philadelphia region with deadly results but the globe, has forced him to tap into a world that he could not find the time for — the virtual world.

“It’s caused us to be more inventive as far as looking at outreach,” said Elam.

Elam acknowledges the process has been challenging, as many in his congregation are older and thus venerable to COVID-19, the new coronavirus that has killed nearly 2,000 people in Philadelphia alone.

Despite the challenges, Greater Mount Sinai has seen growth in its outreach on Facebook.

“We’re able, in essence, to reach more people than we would if we would’ve just had a standard church,” Elam explained.

O’Dell Richardson, one of the younger faces at the church where he is youth minister, has seen a change in the number of youths who attend service.

“There’s no place like Greater Mount Sinai,” he said. “You feel like you’re home when you come here.

“Had I’d gone to other big churches? Yes,” he added. “You get different vibes and different spirits at other churches, and I always came back home, and it was the same spirit.”

Richardson says Greater Mount Sinai is known for its services, especially during the pandemic that has restricted social contacts. He has used Facebook to stay connected and encourage the youth, reminding them that he’s available whenever they need him.

Mount Sinai opened its doors again for Sunday services on Oct. 24, much later than other churches since the pandemic began in March. But Elam said he did not want to put his congregation at risk since many have underlying conditions.

Marguerite Bland, a deacon and a church member for over 30 years, calls her experience worshiping through the pandemic tremendous.

On that Sunday in late October, Bland greeted members and visitors at the door with a thermometer in her hand in adhering to Elam desire to keep attendees safe from the virus.

The church policy allows no more than 12 people to attend service on Sundays, and Bland makes sure no one has a body temperature exceeding 100 degrees, an indicator of virus symptoms.

Bland says she already has plans for the church post pandemic.

“After the pandemic, it’s going to be one big hallelujah party,” Bland said about the celebration once a vaccine is widely distributed and things can return to normal.