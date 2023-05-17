"Every day we hear leaders agree that something needs to be done to stop gun violence, to help children with mental health and trauma, and to address the long-term effects of poverty," said State Senator Vincent Hughes.
"This grant program is a solution that gets ahead of these issues. Let's help kids before they turn to crime. Let's help students before they decide they'll never be able to to go to college. Let's give them hope while we can still reach them" he added.
June 1st is the impending deadline for the First Chance Trust Fund, newly announced by Hughes, the State Democratic Appropriations Chair. The fund has $1.3 million for organizations with programs for at-risk youth in Pennsylvania. It was introduced by Hughes and was strongly supported by Senator Jay Costa, former Senator's Pat Browne and Richard Alloway and former Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel. Applicants will be notified by July of 2023 of their award status.
The program will also provide scholarships to excellent students in areas of the state that have higher high school drop-out rates, incarceration rates or high-crime rates. "These investments will make a difference for kids who need financial support for college, mentorship, or a little bit of help believing in their ability to do more," said Hughes.
The first-of-it's-kind program has a creative means of funding. Vendors for the Department of Corrections, whose contracts are $5 million and up, were encouraged to donate one percent of their earnings to the First Chance Trust Fund, as part of the bidding process.
Hughes introduced the idea, along with Costa, Browne and Wetzel, in 2017. It took a short while for it to gain approval, then there were the effects of COVID-19, and it took time for the pot to grow to $1.3 million. Now, the Philadelphia Commission on Crime and Deliquency (PCCD) is ready to accept e-grant applications on the First Chance Trust Fund webpage. (htps://www.pccd.pa.gov/Juvenile-Justice/Pages/First-Chance-Trust-Fund.aspx).
The Department of Corrections and the Philadelphia Commission on Crime are, in their own way, trying to make a difference in the lives of future generations through the First Chance Trust Fund.
"The program is for children of incarcerated parents," included, said Hughes. "We are trying to break the cycle," he said. "If parents are incarcerated there is a strong chance that they will be incarcerated, as well." The program helps keep them from mirroring their parents' behaviors.
Of course, children whose parents have been victims of crimes, benefit. "Investing in educational opportunities and reinforcing support systems and mentorship programs for at-risk-students -- which includes children of crime victims -- gives these young people a chance to pave their own path and break generational cycles of poverty and crime."
Centers for Disease control statistics back up the need for The First Chance Trust Fund. Adverse childhood experiences (ACES), or potentially traumatic experiences that happen to kids between birth and age 17, can affect their sense of safety, stability, and bonding.
Experiencing violence, abuse or neglect-- witnessing violence--or having a family member attempt suicide...being exposed to substance abuse in the home -- growing up in a home where someone has mental health problems-- or instability due to separation from a parent, sometimes due to incarceration -- can all affect a child's health and sense of well-being.
About 61% of adults across 25 states reported at least one type of trauma before age 18, according to the CDC. Nearly 1 in 6 reported they had experienced four or more types of trauma or ACEs.
In terms of health, up to 1.9 million heart disease cases, and 21 million depression cases could have been avoided, by avoiding ACES. And just a 10% reduction in ACES could equate to $56 billion in savings per year.
Trauma, anxiety and separation can include sometimes have a negative effect of young people when it comes to education and job potential. There can also be an increased risk of injury, maternal health problems (like teen pregnancy, pregnancy complications and fetal death,) involvement in sex-trafficking and a wide-range of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart-disease and suicide, also according to the CDC.
The Philadelphia Commission on Crime and Delinquency is headed by Lt. Governor Austin Davis. The commission was established in 1978 as a justice planning and policymaking agency for Pennsylvania. The group proposes solutions to crime and delinquency and evaluates the impact of those solutions.
