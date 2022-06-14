One thing Philadelphia has in abundance is creative talent. Musicians, performers, visual artists, photographers, and spoken word creatives just to name a few are some of the artistic niches you may find in the city of brotherly love. Tired of seeing work go unrecognized with artists struggling under financial barriers, appreciators in the form of WXPN, WRTI, and REC Philly launched the Black Music City Program grant. This year, the grant will be award 46 locals nearly $100,000 for projects that honor Philly’s Black musical history. Taking place this Juneteenth at World Cafe Live from 1-5 p.m., folks are invited to join the artists as they debut their work honoring the city’s history and dedication to upholding the work of Philadelphia’s creatives.
“The idea came from Roger LeMay, who runs WXPN. He and I were talking one day during the pandemic and the conversation just revolved around the fact that artists had nowhere to go, they had no place to go to practice their art. We had a conversation and thought to ourselves well, wouldn’t it be great to be able to put some money in their hands and have it focused on something that’s really meaningful to the city and to them, which was Philadelphia’s black music heritage.” says William (Bill) Johnson, general manager of WRTI.
Wanting to financially support local artists as well as explore the legacy of Black music in Philly, Johnson and LeMay found their two birds, one stone moment.
Opening the grant up to different artistic practices, Johnson said he was thrilled to see a variety of mediums honoring the city’s musical heritage. “What we realize is that this project is not a pandemic project. The idea is that we should be looking for ways to help artists practice their craft in a meaningful way. It transcends the pandemic, this is what we should be doing all the time. We have so much history to celebrate and champion and we have so many amazing artists, that this is the kind of project that should have been in place prior to the pandemic, and certainly should be in place after the pandemic.” Johnson says.
When asked if holding this event on Juneteenth was a coincidence, Johnson was quick to share that it absolutely was not, “what better day of the year is there than Juneteenth to acknowledge the creative output of Black Americans. This project really shines a light on what all that creative energy contributes to our society, not just the Black community, but the society at large. And Juneteenth becomes this focal point, where we’re just able to make a point about how music is woven into the fabric of this country.” says Johnson.
An intentional act to embrace Blackness artistically, this event is an immersive experience that hopes to inform residents about the importance of intersectionality between art and history. Philadelphia is the home of The Roots, Chubby Checker, Pattie Labelle, and countless other performers, if you’re a historian interested in culture and music, finally, we’re taking the time to appreciate it.
“We want to be blown away, to be blown away by how talented this artist community is, and the fact that you’ve got so much of it in one space. I think that’s what helps to achieve that. I’ll highlight one artist or two artists or five artists or ten artists even, but when you got 46 artists in one space, all producing projects around this theme, we want that feeling to be wow.” Johnson says.
