Many shows about Black friendships have been produced, but few have been executed with the care that “Grand Crew” has. It’s a show that adds a new twist to the friendship formula.
This show is about friends who like to drink wine in East Los Angeles wine bars. The friendships are simply focused on navigating dating and careers.
“We’re showing Black friendship as honest and cool” states Philadelphia native Phil Augusta-Jackson the creator of “Grand Crew” who used his real-life friendships and hangouts as inspiration for the show.
“I live in East Los Angeles; my friends and I frequent a wine bar and we talk about the ups and downs about life,” states Augusta-Jackson about the concept of the show.
One of the show’s other strengths is that men are willing to show vulnerability wrapped in humor.
Producer Dan Goor sums it up as “Phil revealed a year ago that he started seeing a therapist and this opened the door for us to explore this with humor.”
Actor Carl Tart, who plays Sherm, the fashion forward friend, discussed the authenticity of the show and how he felt when the wine ruined Sherm’s outfit of the day.
“Just so that the people out there know, there was no movie magic. I was getting sprayed and the director we had that day. shout out to Cortney Carillo; he’s our main editor on the show. He was directing that episode so he’s particular about the shoots and things like that. I had to do that no less than ten times and I had on a pair of air force ones,” Tart said.
Aaron Jennings, who plays Anthony, said it feels different to be a part of a show where your Blackness is understood.
“I feel very grateful to be able to create with my tribe because you can shorthand a lot. We all are moving from a very similar place. There is this admiration and respect we have for each other. It shows in the work, and I think that’s what the audience relates to,” Jennings said.
Echo Kellum (Noah), the romantic of the cast, was asked what makes his character so compelling.
“There are aspects of Noah that drew me in. I like to say that I am a hopeful romantic,” Kellum states “I’m not as on top of it as Noah and come from a place where you gotta love yourself first before you can love anyone else. He definitely reads as a very playful character.”
Another strength of this show is that Nicole Byer as Nicky, is a woman that has nuance and often is the voice of reason. She also gets to enjoy a healthy dating life as a curvy woman, something that is rare to see on television especially when it comes to Black actresses.
“I do love that Nicky is not weight obsessed. I like that none of her storylines dwell on it. She freely dates men, and they don’t comment on that. It just fun to get to be this confident person,” Byer said.
Actor Justin Cunningham is Wyatt, the stay-at-home husband, and Grasie Mercedes (Fay) is the newest member of the wine crew.
Cunningham elaborated on what it means to be the bougie man in a friends group and to own it.
“I based Wyatt on my older brother a bit. He’s a little bougie but he’s also a perfectionist and he’s on point with what he wants and what he believes. He gives people support and he’s really grounded in who he is,” he said.
Mercedes is introduced to the audience as a woman that Noah is obsessed over but her draw to the group is creating a friendship with Nicky.
“What I love about the show is that these are not stereotypical girly characters who worry about what they look like. There is substance to Nicole and Fay. As the season goes on, you get to see their relationship and sisterhood grow,” Mercedes said.
“Grand Crew” comes on every Tuesday on NBC at 8:30pm est and can be streamed on the NBC Peacock app.
