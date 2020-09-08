Philadelphia lifted its ban on indoor dining Tuesday, permitting restaurants to seat patrons inside for the first time in nearly six months.

The reopening came with several restrictions, including a 25% capacity seating limit and a prohibition on parties larger than four people — making it unclear if all the city’s restaurants would unlock their doors.

Movie theaters and performing arts spaces in Philadelphia also got the green light to reopen, albeit with restrictions, and criminal trials in the the city were expected to restart as potential jurors reported for screening.

In Harrisburg, meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50% starting Sept. 21 but must certify that they comply with guidelines and orders intended to blunt the impact of the coronavirus.

“To ensure that these businesses operate safely as Pennsylvania continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to instill customers and employees with confidence knowing that they can dine safely, restaurants will commit to strictly complying to all public health safety guidelines and orders through a self-certification process,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Social distancing, masking and other mitigation measures must be used to protect workers and patrons, and restaurants that have alcohol sales will close alcohol sales at 10 p.m. beginning Sept. 21, the statement said.

Restaurants that self-certify will appear in a searchable online database of certified restaurants across the commonwealth. Consumers will be able to access this “Open & Certified Pennsylvania” database and find certified businesses in their area.

“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall. At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic,” Wolf said. “The self-certification ensures that restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”

The self-certification documents and information about the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program can be found online starting Sept. 21 and will include:

A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts.

A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow these requirements.

The business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code.

A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for falsification.

Any restaurant that wishes to increase to 50% indoor capacity on Sept. 21 must complete the online self-certification process by Oct. 5. Business owners should keep a copy of the self-certification confirmation they will receive by e-mail.

Additionally, restaurants that self-certify will be mailed Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.

The self-certification will be part of enforcement efforts conducted by Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and will be shared with the departments of State, Labor & Industry and Health, and other enforcement agencies.

Starting on Oct. 5, those agencies will check the self-certification status of restaurants operating at 50% capacity and will focus on educating businesses. Other mitigation tactics specific to the food retail industry will remain in place.

“A restaurant’s listing in the Open & Certified Pennsylvania restaurant database shows it cares about its customers, employees, community and the economic future of the state,” the governor’s statement said.

The self-certification process is modeled after a similar mitigation effort in Connecticut, and the alcohol sales limitation is modeled after a similar mitigation effort in Ohio.

Restaurant owners with additional questions about the self-certification program can contact covidselfcert@pa.gov.

Boosting consumer confidence is critical for restaurants, as according to the most recent Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers, only 40% of Americans are comfortable dining in local restaurants.

“We recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Pennsylvania’s small businesses, especially on our restaurants,” Wolf said. “Through this self-certification process, our commonwealth’s restaurant industry will ensure the safety and well-being of both employees and patrons alike, and will be able to begin a return to normal operations and financial recovery.”

Restaurant owners with additional questions about the self-certification program can contact covidselfcert@pa.gov.