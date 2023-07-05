From left, Biden administration infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu, Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney join transportation officials in reopening six lanes of traffic on l-95.— TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Gov. Josh Shapiro removed a private school voucher item from the $45.5 billion state budget that was at the heart of an impasse between the two parties that has lasted almost a week.
On Wednesday, Shapiro urged House Democrats and Republicans to pass the legislation passed by the Senate and send it to his desk.
At the center of the impasse is $100 million allocated for a voucher program for private schools supported by Republicans and Shapiro, but opposed by the House Democrats, known as the PASS Scholarships. The budget for the state’s fiscal year that was scheduled to start July 1, is five days late.
Democrats argue the voucher program would take money from a public school system that is already cash strapped. Vouchers allow public school students to use that money for a private school of their choice. But private schools can’t accommodate all public school students. There is no requirement in the bill that the schools have to accept any student with a voucher.
“I have worked with leaders in both chambers to craft a commonsense, responsible budget that makes critical investments in public safety, agriculture, economic development, public education, workforce development, relief for our seniors, and much more, as I laid out in my budget address in March,” Shapiro said. “Now, we stand at an impasse largely over one provision of this budget, PASS Scholarships, a proposal I support that has been passed by the Senate but one that Leader (Matthew) Bradford, (D. 70th District, of Montgomery County) has made clear does not have the support of the House, where it was voted down in committee on Friday.”
So Shapiro said he will line-item veto the $100 for private school vouchers and it will not be part of this bill.
In addition, Bradford sought and received a legal memo from the Office of the General Counsel that confirmed that without enabling legislation, Shapiro’s administration cannot legally implement the voucher program.
But Shapiro said Bradford has assured him and House Republicans in a letter that he would consider the PASS Scholarships and other similar measures in the future.
Meanwhile, the House was scheduled to go back into session at 5 p.m.
“This is just one of several initiatives important to me that have passed in one chamber but not the other — initiatives like statute of limitations reform, an increase in our minimum wage, commonsense gun safety legislation, and the Fairness Act,” Shapiro said. “It is incumbent upon leaders in both chambers to find ways to work together so that everyone’s ideas are carefully considered and advanced through the legislative process and we can deliver for all Pennsylvanians.”
