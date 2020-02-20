Ja’Net DuBois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” has died. Police in Glendale, Calif., said they received a report about DuBois’ death late Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She appeared to have died of natural causes and no investigation is ongoing, police Sgt. Dan Stubbs said. — Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP