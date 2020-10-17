Updated guidance on students' digital school day

The School District of Philadelphia has provided teachers with increased guidance for maximizing learning, organizing small group instruction, and building in screen breaks. This additional guidance to teachers will help to reduce the amount of time our students, especially our youngest learners, are spending in front of a computer screen — without a break. During screen breaks, students may turn their cameras off and mute their computers while they relax and refresh. For kindergarten students, the District shortened the instructional day to 120 minutes, added a 20-minute break with an additional 20 minutes for fun physical activities. Children’s teachers can provide more details about how these changes will impact a child’s individual schedule. The District hopes that these improvements will help students to better engage in and enjoy their digital learning experience.

Virtual town hall to feature panel of health experts

You're invited to join on Tuesday, October 20 from 4-5 p.m., as we host a virtual town hall where a panel of health experts from the Department of Health and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will share the latest information about COVID-19. You’ll learn about current trends in Philadelphia, COVID-19 testing for children, and how we’re working together to support healthy schools and communities. This panel of health experts will also share what they’ve learned about COVID-19 transmission in schools, based on local school systems that have already returned to in-person learning. You can watch the town hall live at facebook.com/PhillySchools or join via Zoom. For more info please visit: Philasd.org