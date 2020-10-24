Plans are moving ahead for returning to the schools

District leaders plan to bring back students in pre-kindergarten to second grade in two cohorts of two days a week each starting Nov. 30. Students with special needs, ninth graders, and students in career and technical education can return in January for similar part-time in-person learning. But the rest — students in grades three through eight and 10th to 12th — have no tentative start date for hybrid learning.

“We don’t know. That’s a big unknown here,” Superintendent William Hite said Wednesday during a press conference.

Reopening school buildings to all students will depend on the spread of the virus and the guidance of city and other health officials, he said. All families will have the option to choose fully remote learning. The window for making that decision will be Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.

Board of Education welcomes new Student Representatives

At its Sept. 17 Action Meeting, the Board of Education officially installed and welcomed Keylisha J. Diaz and Toluwanimi Olaleye as the Student Board Representatives for the 2020-2021 school year. As Student Board Representatives, they will represent their peers by sharing student concerns with the Board at its monthly meetings and by reporting Board deliberations and actions to the student body.

Diaz, a junior at Philadelphia Military Academy, and Olaleye, a junior at Carver Engineering and Science, are eager to begin their new roles and work toward improving communication between students, teachers and staff as well as increasing the mental health awareness and well being of students.