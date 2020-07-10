His voice was inseparable
From my ears
I´m deaf to his voice
Now that he is gone
He couldn´t be gone
If they cared enough
I
Can´t see him
Hear him
Hug him
Because they did not care
Because we don´t matter
Our lives don´t matter
Nothing matters
When it comes to us.
Not even basic human rights.
