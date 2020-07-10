His voice was inseparable

From my ears

I´m deaf to his voice

Now that he is gone

He couldn´t be gone

If they cared enough

I

Can´t see him

Hear him

Hug him

Because they did not care

Because we don´t matter

Our lives don´t matter

Nothing matters

When it comes to us.

Not even basic human rights.