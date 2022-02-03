The one who goes first usually explores unknown territory without a map, a guide or a person to tell you what to expect and how to handle it.
As the first African American to break the color barrier by playing Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson was the explorer, the map and the guide showing all those who would follow 'this is how you do it!'
Born to a single mother, who wouldn't bow to racism, sharecropping and an absent husband, Jackie Robinson gained all the tools needed to perform exceptionally while under attack from bigoted fans and players – at home.
The Philadelphia Phillies gave Robinson all the racial animus he received from the white baseball world in a concentrated dose. He excelled despite the name calling, the spiking, the pitches at his head. “I thought a lot of what was going on was strategy from the teams, but I wasn’t going to let them upset me,” Robinson said in a rare interview.
Fortitude is nothing without world-class skills. Jackie Robinson's career was decorated with awards for stellar play accomplished with 100-pounds of Jim Crow strapped to his back.
Baseball and pop cultural remembers the legend of Jackie Robinson with music and films a constant reminder of speed, hitting and fielding prowess. Still, Major League Baseball must be reminded of the diamonds in the rough among U.S.-born Black athletes. Today, with minuscule numbers of Black Americans in the pros, MLB is trying to reconnect to the Black community.
