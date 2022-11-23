A new sports league debuted in Philadelphia on Monday.
Philadelphia Drone Soccer hosted a launch party for the league at the YMCA West Philadelphia. The party included an introduction to the league, information on how the tournament is played, a demo game, refreshments and a DJ.
Shari Williams, the president and founder of Shari Williams Enterprises LLC, is a licensed drone pilot, and hopes the launch of the league will motivate children grades 6-12 to take an interest in aviation and STEM.
As part of her Goddess of Drones division of her company, Williams’ “Shut Up & Fly” program offers drone prep classes, courses and ground flight trainings.
Drone Soccer is the only educational robotics competition internationally sanctioned team sport by the World Air Sport Federation.
Teams fly RC quadcopter drones that are designed for full-contact game play as they ram each other midair. The game is played with teams of equal size, 3-on-3, must be co-ed and is allotted up to 10 players on each team.
Each match is about 30 minutes of play with three to five minutes of repair time between sets. A point is awarded each time a striker successfully flies through their opponent’s goal in the forward direction. The team with the most points within the sets is considered the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.