Bestselling author, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, has called on Blacks to audaciously take on the issue of racial injustice in the United States. Though courage is critical to this fight, it isn't the absence of fear, "but the strength to do what is right in the face of fear," he argues.

Kendi wants Blacks to understand that fear in this context "immobilizes us, and keeps us back" from aggressively addressing deep-seated racial disparity. But do Blacks have an alternative in this instance? The answer is a resounding 'no,' according to Kendi, who thinks this is an area black people rarely think about, and that's because "we are more focused on what could happen if we resist, forgetting about what could happen to us if we do not resist racism."

Alluding to 2020, a year that further exposed how racism is such a destructive force in American life, Kendi reminds Americans of what happens when racism isn't rejected: "if there's anything that we should have learned from 2020, it should be what happens to America if we do not dare to have those critical conversations to resist racism."

To his fellow Americans, Kendi says projecting to the world that "you are not racist" won't cut it because all "you are doing is being on the defensive" instead of proactively opposing racism, a tool of oppression, and control with deleterious consequences for all Americans.

"I don't think we realize that when we use terms that were created to maintain racial inequity, terms that are loaded with racist ideas, it's going to be difficult for us to undermine racism," he warns.

"I encourage people to be brutality honest with themselves. Are we upholding or challenging systemic racism? When we uphold oppression, we are racists; when we challenge oppression, we are antiracists. And the heartbeat of being antiracist is self-reflection, confession, acknowledgment, and growth, while the heartbeat of being racist is denial."

Meanwhile, Kendi wants black communities to oppose "policies that allow the police to investigate themselves when there's an act of police violence against black people." He urges them to condemn "policies that allow a police officer to essentially substantiate shooting a black person because 'they fear for their lives.'" Kendi also frowned at policies that mandate high standardized test scores to get into [top] universities when "we know that typically, SAT scores do not predict the success of students in college but the wealth of their parents," among many others.

Ibram X. Kendi, a historian, scholar, and one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, made these remarks Wednesday when he addressed Gesu School's 23rd Annual Symposium. At least 1700 people attended the virtual event. Gesu is an independent Catholic school located in North Philadelphia. The school is committed to helping students amplify their voices and advocate for racial justice at all levels. The Gesu community serves 99% Black students.