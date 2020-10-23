GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A white 17-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday to four years in juvenile detention for planning to stab north Georgia churchgoers to death because they were Black.

The girl pleaded guilty to attempted murder as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced in Gainesville, Georgia, news outlets reported.

The girl, who was 16 at the time of her arrest in 2019, sobbed while reading an apology, The Times of Gainesville reported. The Associated Press is not reporting her name because she was sentenced as a juvenile.

She will be on probation for 10 years and must stay at least 150 feet from any African Methodist Episcopal church during that time, and must must undergo counseling, the newspaper reported after Thursday’s hearing in Hall County Superior Court.

Police Chief Jay Parrish said in November 2019 that Gainesville High School students, school administrators and law officers had worked together to thwart a “potentially horrific incident” in Gainesville, where Blacks make up 17% of the 40,000 residents in the city northeast of Atlanta.

Students told administrators the 16-year-old had a notebook with detailed plans to kill worshippers at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Parrish said.

“She had written down how she wanted to do it, the best way to do it,” he said during a news conference in November 2019. “She had procured some butcher knives, kitchen knives, to do the attack with and had actually scouted out the location.”

In 2015, Dylann Roof shot to death several congregants at a Black church in Charleston, S.C. The white supremacist adherent was convicted of the murders in 2017.