Here's the only way that intelligent Black people and honest white people should celebrate Presidents' Day on Feb. 20: Spend the entire day telling the truth about George Washington as an enslaver who wore dentures consisting of stolen teeth that had been “yanked from the heads of his 'slaves.'”
But before I set forth the horrific facts regarding President Washington's – correction, my enslaved ancestors'– teeth, allow me to explain Presidents' Day.
Presidents' Day, as it is commonly but unofficially known, is officially called George Washington's Birthday according to federal legislation created in 1885 to honor the man born on Feb. 22, 1732. By the way, this is the same man who enslaved 316 Black human beings at his Mt. Vernon, Va. plantation and who transported nine of them beginning in 1790 to America's first “White House” located right here in Philadelphia at Sixth and Market Streets where he held them in brutal bondage. That site is now called The President's House and is also called The Slavery Memorial. For more information, log on to my organization's website. The organization is Avenging The Ancestors Coalition (ATAC) and the website is www.AvengingTheAncestors.com.
By the way, I should point out that in some years, Washington's Birthday is celebrated days before his actual February 22 birth date because the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was enacted by Congress in 1968 to create a three-day President Washington holiday that would always fall on the third Monday in February. Last year, it was Feb. 21. Next year, it'll be Feb. 19.
Despite the fact that the official name of this federal holiday is George Washington's Birthday, history.com notes that it is “popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.” And britannica.com points out that it is “sometimes understood as a celebration of the birthdays ... of all U.S. presidents.”
However, many of those presidents should never be celebrated. One of them is Donald "Drumpf," the moronic 45th president. He should never be celebrated because he is a fascistic traitor who fomented a violent coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But he's not the only one unworthy of celebration. There are actually (at least) twelve more. And they should never be celebrated because they enslaved Black men, Black women, Black boys, and Black girls.
The following historical record proves what cruel monsters those twelve were:
• Martin Van Buren, the eighth president, enslaved one but not during his presidency. And fortunately, that one escaped.
• Ulysses S. Grant, the eighteenth president, enslaved five but not during his presidency. In office from 1869-1877, he was the last enslaving president.
• Andrew Johnson, the seventeenth president, enslaved eight but not during his presidency.
• William Henry Harrison, the ninth president, enslaved eleven but not during his presidency.
• James K. Polk, the eleventh president, enslaved 25 and held many of them during his presidency.
• John Tyler, the tenth president, enslaved 70 and held many of them during his presidency.
• James Monroe, the fifth president, enslaved 75 and held many of them during his presidency.
• James Madison, the fourth president, enslaved approximately 100-125 and did so during his presidency. He's the very same person who proposed the Constitution's Three-Fifths Clause.
• Zachary Taylor, the twelfth president, enslaved approximately 150 and held many of them during his presidency.
• Andrew “Indian Killer” Jackson, the seventh president (and Donald Drumpf's favorite), enslaved 150-200 and held many of them during his presidency.
• Thomas Jefferson, the third president, enslaved 267 and held many of them during his presidency.
• George Washington, the first president, enslaved 316 and held many of them during his presidency- including nine right here in Philadelphia at the aforementioned President's House.
But Washington didn't simply brutally enslave my ancestors' bodies. He also forcibly robbed them of their teeth.
In 1784, he had teeth from enslaved Black adults “transplanted into” his mouth. If you don't believe me, read “An Imperfect God: George Washington, His Slaves, and the Creation of America” written by award-winning author, historian, and Library of Virginia board of trustees member Henry Wiencek.
Furthermore, five years later in 1789, a dentist in Philadelphia made Washington's first set of total dentures from teeth that were “yanked from the heads of his 'slaves'” as documented in a book entitled “George Washington's Teeth: An Unconventional Guide to the Eighteenth Century” written by award-winning author, cultural historian, professor, American Historical Association president, Harvard University Library Director, and New York Public Library board of trustees member Robert Darnton.
Moreover, on April 30, 1789, during the first inauguration in American history, Washington had only one of his own teeth remaining so he “probably gave his inaugural speech with teeth that were from people who were enslaved.” That quote is included in a book entitled “Did George Washington's False Teeth Come From His 'Slaves?'” by acclaimed author, historical essayist, and University of Virginia's Martha Washington Papers Project Research Editor Kathryn Gehred.
Interestingly, after centuries of flat-out denials and/or evasive responses, the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association (MVLA)- an official organization founded in 1853 “to educate ... people throughout the world about the life and legacies of George Washington ...”- finally admitted in 2016 that his teeth weren't wooden.
But the MVLA incredibly claimed that he had “paid six shillings to Negroes for nine teeth” on May 8, 1784, (which today equals $42.24 for all nine teeth or $4.69 per tooth.) In other words, the MVLA claims Washington paid Black people for their teeth – despite the fact that he enslaved them and despite the fact that he never paid them for their nonstop backbreaking labor! I call BS on the MVLA's nonsensical claim.
It's obvious that he never paid them for their teeth and never even considered paying them for their teeth. In fact, one of Washington's personal dentists, Dr. Jean-Pierre Le Mayeur, often advertised in the 1780s in newspapers across the country for the purchase of teeth to be used by his various wealthy clients. While in Richmond, Dr. Le Mayeur's advertisement offered “two guineas each for good front teeth” (which today equals about $3.54 per front tooth) but proclaimed “slaves excepted.” What does that mean? It means that everybody “except 'slaves'” would be paid for their teeth.
Go ahead and celebrate Presidents' Day if you want. But remember that one president was/is an idiot traitor and twelve presidents were enslavers- especially George Washington, the one who lied through his racist stolen teeth.
