George Henry Green, Jr., who was a key member of the support staff to the Air Controllers at the Philadelphia International Airport for 42 years, passed away on April 23, 2021. Green was 78.
Green retired in 2009 and was honored for his many years of service. He was very accomplished and successful in his field.
Green was born July 29, 1942, to the late George and Inez Green in Philadelphia. He was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. Green graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1960. He also attended Penn State University where he studied engineering for two years.
Green was raised in the Raymond Rosen Projects in North Philadelphia. He escaped the challenges in the area by selling newspapers after school at Broad and Vine streets to help his parents. His sense of humor and quick whit earned him many loyal customers on the Vince Street Islands.
Green found employment at The Ford Motor Company in Philadelphia. He worked in the electronics field until he joined the United States Army in 1962. During his tour, he was an electrical engineer, earning an honorable discharge in 1966.
After his discharge from the Army, Green was employed in the Electronics Division at the Philadelphia Naval Yard until being hired by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a radar technician where he became a supervisor. For the next 42 years, Green was responsible for the repair and upkeep of the radar equipment that kept the airplanes flying safely on the East Coast and the entire United States.
In 2006, Geo, as he was affectionately called, met the love of his life, Patricia Hampton, who later became his wife. She was loyal, worked diligently and loved Geo. Her love and dedication was what kept him going at times. From this union, he gained two daughters, Lisa and Cynthia, and three grandchildren.
On Aug. 8, 2013, Green gave his life to the Lord. he was baptized at the Christ Care Union Missionary Baptist Cathedral, under the pastorage of Bishop Dr. Robert F. Hargrove, in Sicklerville, New Jersey. He remained a faithful worshiper until his health began to fail.
Green had a life long friend, Talmadge Belo, who never hesitated to call, visit, show up when needed, check-in and make sure Green was all right.
Green was an avid reader. He loved all kinds of music and possessed an enormous collection of albums and CDs. He loved movies and attending shows. As a young man, he sang with local groups at Raymond Rosen and a had a falsetto voice. He loved fast cars and owned many over the years, his favorite being the Corvette. He was a great fan of basketball and as a young man had a pretty good game himself. One of his hobbies was building computers from scratch. Green loved computers, clothes, shoes and gadgets.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia; son, Quinton; two daughters, Lisa Hampton and Cynthia Emesibe; sister, Deloris Bigelow; brother, Edward (Lynnette); one nephew, Brandon Bigelow; five nieces and lifelong friend Talmadge Belo (Shelia).
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 19 at the Nix Funeral Home, 1621 Dauphin St. at 9 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Washington Crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.