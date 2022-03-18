As most of us have seen, the Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated already record high gas prices.
The average price per gallon for gas in Philadelphia is $4.42 compared with $4.29 nationwide. This time last year, gas cost $3.05 per gallon. As of last week, Global Petrol Prices reports that the average price of gas around the world is $4.90 per gallon.
Some drivers have said they have seen prices go from $3.29 a gallon to $4.99 within a three-week span.
Though Russia accounts for less than 10% of U.S. energy imports, President Joe Biden warned that his decision to ban oil imports from Russia would drive up already rising gas prices. Also, sanctions on Russia from numerous countries have curbed the flow of gas. While we primarily get our gas from Canada, that country gets some of its oil supply from the Russian federation.
So prices started inching up just upon word of the invasion of Ukraine because the oil-supplying nations started to prepare for a lessened reserve.
Biden says oil companies are lining their pockets with the higher prices.
“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said Wednesday on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”
Higher gas prices don’t just affect how much drivers pay at the pump, but they push up the prices of several goods and services.
While some shoppers may not drive, surveys show that they do switch to online shopping more when gas prices rise. According to Marin Software, searches for online shopping increase dramatically along with an increase in gas prices.
However, all retailers are further squeezed as they are forced to pass on the higher expenses they also experience, which are associated with increased shipping costs to consumers. Anything that has to be shipped — from apples to electronics — could cost more as gas prices rise.
And some products contain plastic or synthetic materials based in part on petroleum and its byproducts. Higher oil prices mean higher prices for these materials too.
So it looks like Americans need to do some belt-tightening — both as drivers and consumers in general.
Patrice Banks, founder of Girls Auto Clinic and auto tech expert, says there are everyday things that drivers can do to help increase their fuel economy. She says things such as not having proper air pressure, not getting regular oil changes and tune-ups, keeping your vehicle weight heavy (clean out that trunk), hard braking and fast acceleration can eat up your gas before you know it.
So as we see the Russia-Ukraine situation continue, we need to look at ourselves and our spending and driving habits. We need to buckle up now more than ever and keep that buckle on even after the conflict is over.
