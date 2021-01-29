Stocks sank again as a speculative frenzy over GameStop and a handful of other stocks ramps up worries over how much damage an online revolt against Wall Street bigwigs can damage the broader market.
The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, giving the index its biggest weekly loss since October. GameStop soared nearly 70% Friday, continuing a saga that’s captivated and confused many on Wall Street and beyond.
GameStop clawed back much of its steep loss from the day before, after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again. GameStop has been on a stupefying 1,600% run over the last three weeks.
Calls for regulators to step in, meanwhile, grew louder. GameStop and other downtrodden stocks have become battlegrounds where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against financial elites who bet the stocks would fall.
The assault is directed squarely at hedge funds and other Wall Street titans that had bet the struggling video game retailer’s stock would fall. Those firms are taking sharp losses, and other investors say that’s pushing them to sell other stocks they own to raise cash. That, in turn, helps pull down parts of the market completely unrelated to the revolt underway by the cadre of smaller and novice investors.
The maniacal moves for GameStop and a few other formerly beaten-down stocks has drowned out many of the other issues weighing on markets, including the virus, vaccine rollouts and potential aid for the economy.
“Our consideration is whether this is something that is a long-term influence or contained within a handful of companies,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Meanwhile, calls for regulators to step in are growing louder on Capitol Hill, and the Securities and Exchange Commission says it’s carefully monitoring the situation.
Some of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 index were Apple, Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks that have been big winners for professional and other investors over the last year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 573 points, or 1.9%, to 30,025, as of 3:49 p.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was 1.8% lower.
Other forces were also weighing on the market. Johnson & Johnson fell 3.4% after it said its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19, though not as powerfully as rivals. Analysts said the results, which would require just one shot instead of the two required by other vaccine makers, were below expectations.
Elsewhere, investors watched virus infection spikes in Europe and Asia, renewed travel curbs and negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for such stimulus for the economy have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes back to record highs recently, along with enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep the accelerator floored on its help for the economy. Low interest rates from the Fed can act like steroids for stocks and other investments.
“We are still moving towards a recovery from the pandemic, just a heck of a lot bumpier than anyone had expected,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report.
Wall Street’s focus remains on GameStop and other moonshotting stocks. AMC Entertainment jumped 55.4%, and headphone company Koss vaulted 66.6%. After their success with GameStop, traders have been looking for other downtrodden stocks in the market where hedge funds and other Wall Street firms are betting on price drops.
By rallying together into these stocks, they are triggering something called a “short squeeze.” In that, a stock’s price can explode higher as investors who had bet on price declines scramble to get out of their trades.
The smaller investors, meanwhile, have been crowing about their empowerment and saying the financial elite are simply getting their comeuppance after years of pulling away from the rest of America.
“We’ve had their boot on our necks for so [expletive] long that the sudden rush of blood to our brains when we have just a [chance] of getting free has made me feel ... well, it’s made me feel,” one user wrote on a Reddit discussion about GameStop stock.
“I’ve been isolated throughout this entire pandemic and live in a state far from home or any sense of community,” another user replied. “I’d kind of just ... given up. These last few weeks I’ve started caring again; feeling impassioned again; wanting more again.”
Most of Wall Street and other market watchers say they expect the smaller-pocketed investors who are pushing up GameStop to eventually get burned. The struggling retailer is expected to still lose money in its next fiscal year, and many analysts say its stock should be closer to $15 than $330.
In response, many users on Reddit have said they can keep up the pressure longer than hedge funds can stay solvent, although they often use more colorful language to say that.
