Salmon Sliders
Ingredients:
1 pound skinless salmon filet, cut into 8 square-ish pieces
8 Hawaiian bread slider buns
4 slices of bacon
2 plum tomatoes
1 sliced bag of Romaine lettuce
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon relish
1 teaspoon dill
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2-3 dashes of hot sauce or Sriracha
2 tablespoons butter
Step 1
In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, relish, dill, lemon, and hot sauce. Set aside.
Step 2
Add butter to a skillet on medium-high. Place bun halves, inside facing down, on the skillet, toast until golden brown. Remove from skillet and set aside.
Step 3
Add the bacon to skillet and cook completely. Remove from the skillet, placing on a paper towel. *Do not drain grease from the skillet.
Step 4
Season salmon with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove the skillet from the heat.
Step 5
Build salmon slider. Place salmon on bottom bun, top with bacon, tomato, and lettuce. Spread the top bun with sauce and place on top. Enjoy!
Spicy Peach Bourbon Wings w/ Ranch Dressing
Ingredients:
2 1/2 pounds wings
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon jalapeño pepper, minced
½ cup sweet chili sauce
2 peaches, peeled and smashed
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 tablespoons bourbon
Step 1:
Preheat oven to 400° F and place a wire rack over a baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with oil, salt, and pepper. Place on baking sheet in a single layer.
Step 2:
Bake until chicken is golden, and skin is crispy, 45 to 50 minutes, flipping the wings halfway through.
Step 3:
In a cold skillet, add butter, garlic, and jalapeño pepper. Turn heat to medium high. Once the butter melts, add remaining five ingredients. Allow to simmer while wings continue to bake. Transfer baked wings to a bowl and toss with Spicy Peach Bourbon sauce until completely coated. Serve with ranch dressing and vegetables.
Ranch Dressing
Ingredients:
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
½ cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
1 bunch chives, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic
¼ teaspoon black pepper
In a large bowl add all the ingredients and thoroughly mix together until all of the ingredients are combined.
Mean Green Turkey Burger
(Turkey Burger with Spinach Feta Pesto)
Yields: 4 — 1/4 pound burgers
8— 1/8 pound sliders
Ingredients:
1 pound of ground turkey (if using lean, make sure it has at least 7% fat for moisture)
2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves
½ cup feta
1 garlic clove
Salt and pepper to taste
Step 1:
Place spinach, feta, and garlic clove into a food processor. Mix until a smooth like texture
develops.
Step 2:
Place ground turkey in a bowl and add the spinach feta pesto, salt and pepper, mix together.
Step 3:
Form patties.
Step 4:
Choose cooking method— Skillet, grill or oven. Burgers may also be frozen and cooked later. After cooking, place on a burger bun and add toppings of choice. Add a slice of mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
