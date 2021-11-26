The latest racial reckoning here began in earnest 13 years before the murder of George Floyd, when student leaders in 2007 demanded that the nation’s second-oldest university examine its role in slavery and establish a memorial to the enslaved.
Now that memorial, shaped as a giant hearth, is rising on a corner of the William & Mary campus near Jamestown Road. Granite markers embedded in brick will commemorate at least 194 people of African descent enslaved at the school through the Civil War, including three who came with Thomas Jefferson during his time here as a student and member of the Board of Visitors.
Yet by all accounts, this reckoning will not end when the memorial is dedicated next year. If anything, scrutiny of William & Mary’s record on race has intensified on matters ranging from the names of campus landmarks to the chronic underrepresentation of students and faculty of color.
That is true for colleges and universities across America, but in Virginia, a state central to the stories of American slavery, the Confederacy and Jim Crow, the reckoning is felt almost everywhere. Debates over history and racial inequity have boiled, simmered and boiled anew in recent years at Washington and Lee University, the University of Richmond, the University of Virginia, Virginia Military Institute and others. They have even reached into community colleges. This year, a Virginia state board voted to rename five public two-year colleges in an effort to sever symbolic ties to enslavers and other white supremacists.
The killing of Floyd, a Black man, during a May 2020 arrest in Minneapolis outraged the nation, leading to many promises in higher education for concrete action to fight racism and make campuses more inclusive. The point is not only to swap signage, reshape landscapes and come clean on the trauma and injustices of campus, state and national history. It is also to make these schools feel like home, in the fullest sense, for all who work and study there.
“We’ve taken significant steps,” said Michaela R. Hill, 21, president of the Black Student Organization at William & Mary. She cited the recent renaming of some buildings that previously honored figures linked to the Confederacy. “You have to understand how harmful it is for Black students to go to a school and study in a building named for somebody who wouldn’t have wanted them in that space,” she said.
Hill said more can be done to promote diversity and inclusion at a public university where the Black share of enrollment — about 7 percent — does not reflect the state. With that in mind, the senior from Chesapeake, Va., who is majoring in government, works as a campus tour guide. “I wanted students of color to see a face that looks like them,” she said.
The latest census found that about 12 percent of Americans and 18 percent of Virginians identify as Black or African American.
At many schools in Virginia, federal data shows the Black share of enrollment in 2020 trailed those benchmarks: George Mason University (11 percent), Richmond (7 percent), the University of Virginia and VMI (both 6 percent), James Madison University and Virginia Tech (both 5 percent). The share at Washington and Lee was 4 percent.
A range of factors — social, geographic, economic, academic — influence whether and where students go to college. So do the feel and reputation of a campus. Many African Americans are drawn to historically Black colleges and universities, a sector that has gained wider attention in recent years. Other schools sometimes struggle to recruit Black students.
At Virginia Commonwealth University, in Richmond, the Black share of enrollment, 18 percent, mirrors the share in the state population. The public university has witnessed close-up the intensity of the racial justice movement in the past year and a half that swept Confederate monuments, including a gigantic statue of General Robert E. Lee, from the streetscape of a city that was once capital of the Confederacy.
The fervor touched the campus too. VCU’s governing board voted in September 2020 to rename several buildings that had honored Confederate leaders, including the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel.
“George Floyd’s death had a catalytic effect in terms of a sense of urgency to do it now, to create an environment where everyone can feel welcome,” said Aashir Nasim, VCU’s vice president of institutional equity, effectiveness and success.
Nasim, who is Black, said the racial justice movement has confronted universities with fundamental questions about how knowledge is generated and who is considered an intellectual authority. People are challenging institutions, he said: “Do they actually care and support their students?”
Universities are also considering what and how they teach. VCU is encouraging more discussion about the history of medicine and health equity and ethics, part of an effort to make the curriculum more inclusive and relevant to the lives of students. Longwood University, in Farmville, Va., launched a minor in race and ethnic studies.
And there is fresh spotlight on who is teaching. At Old Dominion University in Norfolk, the Black share of enrollment is 29 percent. But the Black share of tenured faculty is 5 percent. Scarcity of tenured African American professors is common among schools that are not historically Black institutions.
Some people assume “our student body is diverse, so we’re ‘good,’ “ said Narketta Sparkman-Key, director of faculty diversity and retention at Old Dominion. “That doesn’t always mean we’re inclusive — and doesn’t mean we have faculty and staff of color.”
After Floyd’s death, she said, both White and Black colleagues bombarded her with ideas and questions: “What does faculty need to do, what does the institution need to do, what does higher education need to do?” Suddenly she felt like she wasn’t the only one working for change.
“These are conversations that never, ever happened my whole time at ODU,” said Sparkman-Key, who is Black and has been at the school since 2012. “It felt really, really good.” The conversations planted seeds, she said, that are still growing. It will take time. She worries about the possibility of losing momentum as discussion about Floyd recedes. “We’re not okay,” she said. “It’s not over.”
James Madison University, in the Shenandoah Valley, this year renamed three buildings that had honored Confederates. One of the three, now Gabbin Hall, honors a married African American couple who are longtime professors. But JMU faces major diversity challenges. About 2 percent of its tenured faculty is African American. The university last year formed a task force on racial equity. With more than 180 members, it is believed to be the largest task force in JMU history.
“It’s messy, it’s complicated, it takes time,” the university’s president, Jonathan R. Alger, said of the reckoning process. “People need to collectively take ownership of this work and take responsibility for it.”
One thing JMU has ruled out, Alger said, is changing its name.
Founded in 1908, the school took on the name of the fourth U.S. president in 1938. Madison was an enslaver. Alger, who is White, said the university is committed to telling his full story, and he noted that a JMU dormitory in 2019 was named for an enslaved man, Paul Jennings, who was a Madison family servant. For all of Madison’s faults and shortcomings, Alger said, “he was the ‘father of the U.S. Constitution,’ and frankly we wouldn’t be having a lot of these conversations if it were not for the work he did.”
At George Mason, Gregory Washington pointed out last year that he is the first Black president of a public university in Northern Virginia named for another American founder who articulated principles of liberty and justice even as he enslaved people. “[By] keeping Mason in our name, we keep both lessons of his life active in our own quests to form a more perfect union — and certainly a better university,” Washington wrote in an August 2020 essay for NBC News.
Washington has made anti-racism and inclusivity a top priority, with a goal of making the university a national model. He pledged $5 million to university-wide efforts to change the culture. Black student leaders met with him recently to discuss concerns.
“We all went into it really tense: Are we going to have to put up a fight?” said Natalia Kanos, 21, a senior from Nigeria who is student body president. But the meeting went better than expected, she said, as Washington pledged as much transparency as possible. “What’s different this year is students’ voices being heard, and steps being taken,” Kanos said.
For some schools, scrutiny over race has been searing. U-Va. has learned that repeatedly over the years in wrestling with its legacy as a public university founded by Jefferson and built and maintained in its first decades with slave labor. A memorial to thousands enslaved on the Charlottesville campus was dedicated in April.
VMI confronted allegations that Black cadets have long endured stark racism. Under pressure for rapid progress in its culture, the public military college in December removed its iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.
Gov. Ralph Northam, D, a VMI graduate, pushed to investigate racism at his alma mater and is widely seen as a backer of racial reckoning at colleges and universities. Whether Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, R, who takes office in January, will take a different view remains to be seen. His transition team said Youngkin wants to “restore excellence in education,” among other broad goals.
As a candidate, Youngkin denounced “political agendas” in the classroom that he linked to “critical race theory.” His rhetoric focused more on K-12 public schools than higher education. As governor, though, he will wield major influence at public colleges and universities through budget policy and appointments to governing boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.