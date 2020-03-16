Dear Free Library community,
As Philadelphia strives to limit the impact of COVID-19 in our city, we are all facing uncertainty, hard decisions, and unprecedented changes to our daily lives. At the Free Library, we clearly recognize our role as a trusted civic institution to do what is best for our staff and our customers. With this in mind, and taking into account newly released guidance from the City of Philadelphia as well as the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, we have determined a new course of action that we firmly believe is in the greatest interest of all Philadelphians.
Effective March 15, the Free Library will close all locations to the public through March 29, at which point we will reevaluate. Consequently, all programs and events scheduled for this time will be cancelled or postponed. This measure extends across the Free Library system: to our 54 libraries, our Hot Spots, and The Rosenbach. Over the coming weeks, we will work closely with City officials to reassess the situation and will update you immediately with any adjustments.
The Free Library maintains robust digital resources that you can access anywhere, including ebooks, audiobooks, movies, TV, and music, over 100 databases, and the New York Times online.
If you have physical library materials checked out, don’t worry: all loan periods and holds will be extended until we reopen. We will also be fully refunding any paid tickets for Free Library and Rosenbach events previously scheduled to occur during this period.
Throughout the coming weeks, stay tuned to this resource page and our social media feeds for further updates in this ever-evolving situation. Thank you so much for your support and your care for each other and our Free Library community during this uncertain time — we look forward to welcoming you back into our buildings soon.
Warmly,
Siobhan A. Reardon, President and Director
