Four Little Girls

Known as "Bombingham" for the 50 racially motivated bombings that tool place between 1945 and 1962, Birmingham, Ala., remained completely segregated in the early 1960s and was a prime focus of the civil rights movement. As part of the movement, African American churches served as its spiritual backbone and were used as meeting places for the Black community. Because of this, they were a major target of segregationist attacks. — The National Park Service