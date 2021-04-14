The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame has released its ballot and the list of names includes Seth Joyner (Philadelphia Eagles), Yolanda Laney (Cheyney University basketball star), Richard "Rip" Hamilton (Coatesville, Detroit Pistons), Dallas Green (Phillies) and others. The ballot is currently in the hands of the Hall's blue ribbon voting body, which numbers 236 individuals.
The top qualified, publicly submitted nominees have been included on the final ballot. The Hall's Ballot Committee narrowed the field to these 39 people that represent accomplishments in 13 different sports.
To ensure that classes represent recent as well as historic achievements, the ballot segments include the Heritage Nominees and those with the majority of their careers more recent.
The annual induction ceremony and reception for the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame will take place on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Here's a list of the 2021 nominees:
Seth Joyner - Joyner played eight seasons at linebacker for the Eagles (1986-93). He was a two-time Pro Bowler (1991, 1993). He is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He was also named to the Eagles 75th anniversary team in 2007.
Yolanda Laney - Laney led University City High to three Public League basketball championships. She was Public League Player of the Year as a junior and senior - 1977-78. She was a high school All-American. Laney guided Cheyney State women's basketball team to four Final Eights, two Final Fours and the first NCAA women's championship game in 1982.
Richard "Rip" Hamilton - Hamilton was a McDonald's All American coming out of Coatesville High School. He played his college basketball at the University of Connecticut. He led UConn to the 1999 NCAA championship. He was named 1999 Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He was the seventh pick overall in the 1999 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and nine of them were with the Detroit Pistons. In 2004, he led the Pistons to the NBA title.
Dallas Green - Green the manager of the Phillies 1980 World Series championship team. He had a .565 lifetime winning percentage as the Phillies' manager. Green managed the Phillies minor league teams at various levels for four years including Rookie League championship and Manager of the Year in 1969. In 2006, he was named to the Phillies Wall of Fame.
George Benton - Benton trained boxers Randall "Tex" Cobb, Leo Randolph, Leon Spinks, Meldrick Taylor, Pinklon Thomas, Pernell Whitaker, Tyrell Biggs and Evander Holyfield at various stages in their careers. He trained 14 world champions, five Olympic gold medalists, eight Golden Gloves champions and 11 AAU national champions.
Nikki Franke - Franke has been the head women's fencing coach at Temple for 46 years. She has led the Owls to 46 NIFWA appearances with 26 championships and 22 consecutive titles. She is a member of the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame.
Clyde Simmons - Simmons played eight seasons at defensive end with the Philadelphia Eagles (1986-93). He was a two-time Pro Bowler (1991-92). In 1992, he led the NFL in sacks. He is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame. He was named to the Eagles 75th Anniversary Team.
Gary Williams - Williams had a 33-year career as a head basketball coach at American University, Boston College, Ohio State and Maryland. He has a lifetime record of 668-380. He coached Maryland to the 2002 NCAA championship.
Dwight Muhammad Qawi - Muhammad Qawi won WBC light heavyweight championship with TKO over Matthew Saad Muhammad in 1981. His style was modelled after Joe Frazier as a result of training at Frazier's gym. He retired at 46 with career record of 41-11-1 with 25 KOs.
Bobby Abreu - Abreu played nine seasons with the Phillies. He played rightfield. He was a two-time all-star (2004-05). He had five seasons batting over .300 with the Phillies. He was named to the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2020.
Frank Wychek - Wychek, a former Archbishop Ryan star, was named first -team All-City at running back in 1988. He was a three-year starter at the University of Maryland. In 1993, he was a sixth round pick of the Washington Redskins. Wycheck played tight end in the NFL. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (1998-2000). He threw the lateral pass to Kevin Dyson in the Music City Miracle play helping the Tennessee Titans defeat the Buffalo Bills in the 2000 Wild card game. He played for the Redskins, Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans in his NFL career.
Al Holbert - Holbert won five International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) championships. He's the all-time leader with 49 IMSA career victories.
Anthony (Tony) Black - Black won his first horse race at Liberty Bell Racetrack. He finished top 3 (win-place-show) in more 14,000 races.
Bonnie Rosen - Rosen was a two-time All-American lacrosse player at Harriton High School. She had a four-year, two-sport career at the University of Virginia in field hockey and lacrosse. She led the Cavaliers to the 1993 NCAA lacrosse championship. Rosen is the head women's lacrosse coach at Temple University.
Brendan Hansen - Hansen was undefeated in the breaststroke during his swimming career at the University of Texas 2001-05. He was a 16-time All-American and 14-time NCAA champion. He participated in the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012. He was a three-time gold medalist on the 4x100 meter relay team.
Joan Moore - Moore, a Girls High alumnus, was an outstanding gymnast. She was a four-time U.S. All-Around champion from 1971-74. She won six national titles (vault, floor exercise, balance beam) from 1971-74.
Mark Recchi - Recchi played 10 years with the Philadelphia Flyers (1991-94) and (1998-2004). He has the Flyers' record for most points (123) scored in a regular season (1992-93). He was a six-time all-star with the Flyers.
Mike Teti - Teti had a great rowing career. He was a 12-time national team member and three-time Olympian. He won 24 national championships. He won world champion gold in the Men's Eight in 1987.
Rod Brind'Amour - Brind'Amour played 11 seasons at right wing with the Philadelphia Flyers. In 1990, he led the Flyers in points, goals and assists. He's a three-time NHL all-star.
Sue Day Stahl - Stahl, a Upper Darby High product, was a five-time CAA Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year in 1995, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2009.She also coached the U.S. World Cup team to four straight championships in 1989, 1993, 1997 and 2001.
Susan Francia - Francia was a three-year standout on Penn's rowing team. She was a 2004 All-American. She was a two-time Olympic gold medalist - Women's Eights (2008-Beijing; 2012 London).
Heritage Nominees
Zachary "Zack" Clayton - Clayton, a Simon Gratz product, was a great basketball player. He played 14 seasons during the pre-NBA era where he starred for the New York Renaissance, Washington Bears and Harlem Globetrotters. He led the N.Y. Rens to the inaugural World Championship of Professional Basketball in 1939. He guided the Washington bears to the 1943 World Championship of Professional Basketball.
He played eight seasons at catcher and first base in the Negro Leagues with the Philadelphia Stars, New York Black Yankees and Philadelphia Giants (1932, 1934-37, 1943-45). He was the first African American to receive a referee's license in Pennsylvania in 1949 and the first African American to officiate a heavyweight fight. He refereed the Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman fight "Rumble in the Jungle" in 1974. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.
Bill Bradley - Bradley played eight seasons at safety with the Philadelphia Eagles (1969-76). The three-time Pro Bowler had 34 career interceptions with one touchdown and nine fumble recoveries.
Ed Bolden - Bolden was an icon and leader in Negro League baseball for almost 40 years as a creative marketer, a skilled businessman and a shrewd baseball scout. In 1911, he took over leadership of Darby Hilldale Club, converting it to an independent professional baseball team. Then, he moved Hilldale to the new Eastern Colored League in 1923. He build the Hilldales into a powerhouse signing Hall of Famers Biz Mackey, Judy Johnson and Louis Santop.
Adele Boyd - Boyd played field hockey, basketball and tennis at Ursinus College. She was a member of USA National Field Hockey Team from 1953-67. She was also the head field hockey coach at Ursinus from 1972-89. She had a career coaching record of 187-86-24.
Alice Putnam Willetts - Willetts spent 21 years as head coach at Swarthmore High School (1962-83) compiling a 155-20 record with five undefeated seasons and three league titles. She played field hockey, basketball and tennis at Temple University.
Battling Levinsky - Levinsky was a light heavyweight boxer He fought many middle, light-heavy and heavyweight s including heavyweight champions with Gene Tunney and Jack Dempsey.
Bill Knecht - Knecht was a two-time national rowing champion at La Salle High School (1946-47). In 1946, he was a Canadian National Champion at La Salle. In 1964, he won an Olympic gold medal - Eights.
Charles Moore - Moore, a Coatesville native, is one of the greatest hurdlers of all time. He never lost a 400-meter race. Moore was a member of Cornell University's track and field team. In 1952, he won an Olympic gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles.
Frank Spellman - Spellman competed in weightlifting middleweight class from 1941-61. In 1942, he was a USA Junior National Champion. In 1948, he won an Olympic gold medal.
Harry Davis - Davis played Major League Baseball for 16 seasons with the Philadelphia Athletics (1895-1917). He was a four-time American League leader in home runs (1904-07).
Jim Katkavage - Katkavage, a former Roman Catholic football star, played 13 seasons for the New York Giants. He was a first team All-Pro selection in 1961, 1962 and 1963 and was chosen second-team All-Pro in 1964 and 1966. He had 96 1/2 career sacks.
Jimmie "Ace" Wilson - Wilson grew up playing soccer (1919-23) with Lighthouse, Philadelphia Merchant Ship B team and Philadelphia Field Club. He scored four goals in three National Challenge Cup games. In 1920-23, Wilson played with Eastern League's New Haven Profs. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1923. He played 18 seasons primarily at catcher: 11 years with the Phillies (six with St. Louis and two with Cincinnati).
Charles "Kid" Keinath - Keinath played football and basketball during his athletic career. He led Central to consecutive city basketball championships in 1904-05. He was a four-time first-team All-American basketball player at Penn. He also led Penn to a 1908 National Football Championship. He was an innovative quarterback and pioneer in utilizing the forward pass.
Larry Foust - Foust led La Salle's basketball team to two NIT appearances (1948, 1950). he played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and St. Louis Hawks.
Lew Tendler - Tendler was considered one of the best boxers to have never won a world title. He's the No. 9 ranked lightweight all-time Ring Magazine. Tendler had 14 fights against world champions.
Olga Dorfner - Dorfner was the first American woman to set any world record in 1918. She set world records in swimming in 100 yards, 200 meters and 500 yards in the freestyle competition.
Sherwood "Sherry" Magee - Magee played 11 seasons with the Phillies as an outfielder (1904-14). He led the National league in batting, RBI, runs scored, on-base percentage and slugging in 1910.
Willie Jones - Jones played 13 seasons with the Phillies. he was a seven-time National League leader in putouts at third base (11 times in top 5). He was a six-time NL leader in fielding percentage at third base (11 times in Top 5).
The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame is open to athletes, coaches, media, administrators and other contributors in all areas of professional, college, amateur, high school and youth sports. Candidates must have been born in or performed in the Philadelphia area and meet certain eligibility requirements in order to be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.