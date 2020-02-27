In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Penn coach Jerome Allen shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Princeton in Princeton, N.J. Allen was hit a 15-year show-cause penalty after he accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman’s son into the University of Pennsylvania. The Quakers also were slapped by the NCAA with two years of probation, were fined $5,000 and suffered recruiting punishments. Allen went 66-104 with the Quakers. He was hired by the Boston Celtics in 2015 and remains on the coaching staff.

— AP Photo/Mel Evans, File