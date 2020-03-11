Former Imhotep Charter basketball standout Daron “Fatts” Russell, who plays for the University of Rhode Island, has been named Player of the Year for District I by the United States Basketball Writers Association. Russell is the top player in the region that includes Maine, Vermont, Rhode island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. He also made first-team All-District I.
The USBWA selects 10 players as well as player and coach of the year in each of the nine geographic districts. Twenty-four Division I conferences are represented among the 90 players recognized by the USBWA.
Russell, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior, averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game. The former Public League star guided the Rams to 21-9 overall record this season.
Four Villanova players get Big East honors
Villanova sophomore Saddiq Bey was named first-team All Big East. Bey, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 16.1 points a game. He led the Wildcats in scoring and ranked first in the conference in three-point shooting making 48.4 percent.
Collin Gillespie was named to the second team. Gillespie, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, averaged 15.1 points and 4.5 assists a game.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore were selected to the league’s All Freshman team. Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds a game. Moore, a 6-foot-4 guard, is the top freshman scorer in the Big East tallying 11.3 points a game.
has been named to the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball Team as a First Team honoree.
Temple’s Quinton Rose on second team All AAC squad
Temple basketball standout Quinton Rose was named the American Athletic Conference second team all-conference team. This is the third consecutive year that Rose has been recognized by the AAC, picking up second team honors in 2019 and honorable mention as a sophomore in 2018.
Rose leads the Owls in scoring (16.4 ppg./ 2nd AAC), assists (3.5 apg/9th AAC)) and steals (2.0 spg/3rd AAC) and is the only player in the conference to rank in the top 10 in all three statistical categories.
