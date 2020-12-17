The world has been ravaged by a horrific pandemic that has put fear into everyone and has taken the lives of so many. While COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the world, Beyond Artificial Intelligence (BAI), a technology company, has looked to create a way to combat the virus and return society back to normal with an experimental, noninvasive and affordable instant testing protocol that is completely accurate and completely remote. Anyone can use it from their cellphone.

According to BAI Technology presenter and former NBA player Andre McCarter, based on a unique application of advanced facial recognition technology, people can get their test results in 30 seconds just by sending a selfie or video of their face.

“Artificial intelligence has already brought us a long way,” said McCarter. “This technology has been able to recognize facial recognition on a level that is unprecedented. Just like the Apple Watch, the watch goes in and detects your heart rate and other stuff. This is just going beyond that.”

According to McCarter, the two major issues in confronting the virus are uniformity and the political atmosphere.

“Currently, every test that exists in America has not yet been able to open up our society,” said McCarter. “Part of it is that there are too many and there is no uniformity. We don’t have a uniform way of handling the protocols and testing from the top down.

“The previous political atmosphere was very back and forth,” McCarter continued. “One side of people wanted to test more and the other side didn’t want to because they thought that was causing the numbers to go up. However, with the new political atmosphere, President-elect Biden doesn’t care about that, he just wants answers.”

BAI believes this new way of testing is the answer. The benefits of the test include instant test results, accuracy, the ability to pre-screen before entrance, noninvasiveness, safety and fully remote access.

During the trial period of this test, each of the aforementioned benefits have been checked off.

At this moment, the test has been administered in India, France, Spain, Mexico, U.K., Philippines, China and America, including a specialist at the White House. With over 2,000 tests, the test holds a 98% accuracy and according to BAI, these tests were cross-referenced with the biological test to prove its accuracy.

For McCarter and BAI, the hope is to help reopen society and the economy. By providing this new test, the world will be able to combat against the current problems that testing for COVID-19 is facing.

According to McCarter, the ability to pre-screen everyone before entry into a building would allow schools, restaurants, churches, sporting events and countless other events and industries to open.

BAI is currently in the process of meeting with and awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).