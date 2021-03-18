Donald Hunt
When the Lakeland Magic defeated the Delaware Blue Coats to win the 2021 NBA G League championship, former Engineering and Science standout Tahjere McCall had his hand in the Magic’s success. McCall tallied 11 points in leading the Magic to a 97-78 win over the Blue Coats at ESPN Wide World of Sports’ AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, FL on Thursday, March 11.
There’s no telling how many pro athletes from Philadelphia will win a league championship this season, but McCall is certainly one of them. He played 25 minutes shooting 5-for-9 from the field. He had four rebounds, three steals and two assists in a supporting role. Lakeland star Devin Cannady was the team’s high scorer with 22 points. Cannady was named the Finals Most Valuable Player.
There were no playoffs in the G League last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league organized a 15-game regular season in 25 days. They also put together a single elimination format for an eight-team playoff that was held in the Disney World bubble. The Magic were one of 17 teams to play in the abbreviated season.
The Lakeland Magic is the affiliated with the NBA’s Orlando Magic. The team is comprised of several NBA prospects who have the potential to play in the league. McCall, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals a game this season.
McCall grew up playing basketball at the Shane Victorino Nicetown Boys & Girls Club in North Philadelphia. He played his scholastic basketball at E&S. In 2012, McCall was named first team All Public League Division B. He averaged 16.5 points a game.
McCall started his college basketball at Niagara University. He played two seasons (2012-14) for the Purple Eagles before transferring to Tennessee State. He played two seasons (2015-17) for the Tigers. McCall was chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year while grabbing All-OVC recognition his last two seasons.
In 2017, he was selected in the NBA draft. He played on the Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer league team. He also went to the Nets training camp. He played two years with the Nets G League team affiliate the Long Island Nets. During that time, he had a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Then, he came back to the Long Island Nets.
In 2019, he inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the Atlanta Hawks. But the Hawks released him. Then, he was added to Atlanta’s G League team, the College Park Skyhawks.
McCall was taken by the Magic as the fifth selection overall in January’s NBA G League draft. With a championship under his belt, McCall, 26, has the talent to play in the NBA on a consistent basis.
A year ago, Markieff Morris, a Prep Charter product, won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. McCall is the first local basketball standout to win a championship this season.
