After building momentum with a few powerful endorsements in the last two weeks, former councilmember Cherelle Parker has joined the air war of the mayor's race.
Parker joined businessmen Jeff Brown and Allan Domb, also a former councilmember with television commercials that began airing Thursday.
Her ads are targeting key demographics and emphasize her humble upbringing and subsequent achievements, with the help of the Philadelphia school system and Lincoln University and her community.
The Philadelphia chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) on Wednesday — International Women’s Day — endorsed Parker for mayor.
Vanessa Fields, Philadelphia NOW president, made her announcement at 54th and Vine streets, in front of an historical marker commemorating the 1938 election of Crystal Bird Fauset to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and. That year, Fauset, who lived in Philadelphia, became the first Black woman in the U.S. to be elected to a state legislature.
Parker is seeking to become the first African American female mayor in Philadelphia.
“We will continue to work in partnership with NOW for equal opportunity for women, equal pay for women and for reproductive rights, so we can have a seat at the table in executive offices and in municipal government,” Parker said. “I know firsthand what it’s like to navigate life at the intersection of race and gender.”
Nationwide, NOW has hundreds of thousands of members and advocates for economic justice for women and ending violence and discrimination against women.
For Parker, a former teacher and state legislator who represented the Northwest section of Philadelphia for 10 years, it was the third in a string of major endorsements in the last few weeks.
Earlier this month, Parker was endorsed by Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents 12,000 members who work in security, facilities and property services at schools and the airport.
The union is known as a big spender in city campaigns in the Northeast.
In February, Parker picked up the endorsement of the politically powerful Philadelphia Building Trades Council, a coalition of 50 unions with thousands of members and plenty of political action committees or PACs, flush with cash for campaign contributions.
Ryan Boyer, business manager of the Building Trades Council, promised last month to put thousands of its members on the street to support Parker’s campaign.
These endorsements should help add some momentum to Parker’s campaign in a crowded race.
Parker joins candidates like Jeff Brown, who owns several supermarkets and has been endorsed by the Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union and several other local unions that represent workers in his stores.
And Helen Gym got an endorsement on March 1 from One Philadelphia, a grassroots group of mothers, workers, students, seniors and community members.
Gym’s other big endorsements include the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, several Unite Here locals, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) District Council 47, which represents office workers in city government.
Gym and Parker join two other women in the race for mayor, former councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez and Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller.
Tuesday was the deadline for candidates for mayor, council and other city offices to file their nominating petitions to the city Board of Elections, to make their campaigns official and get on the ballot.
Citywide offices like mayor and councilmember-at-large are required to have 1,000 signatures of registered voters to have a place on the ballot. District Council candidates are required to have 750 signatures.
Other offices up for election are city controller, register of wills and sheriff.
Next Tuesday is the deadline for challenges to the petitions.
Many campaign workers will go through the petitions with a fine tooth comb seeking to boot competitors off the ballot and out of the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.