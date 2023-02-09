In 1920, Mallie Robinson and her five children – Edgar, Frank, Mack, Willa Mae and babe-in-arms Jackie Robinson – arrived at the train station in Cairo, Georgia, headed to Pasadena, California.
Most know that Jackie went on to become No. 42, the Hall-of-Fame Black player who would integrate 20th century Major League Baseball. Few know the situation the Robinsons were escaping when they left Georgia that day. They were sharecroppers earning a subsistence income so minuscule in an environment so hostile that Robinson’s biographer, Arnold Rampersad said it “smelled like slavery.”
Leaving was difficult.
Rampersad wrote that Black migrants were harassed at train stations by whites and police trying to prevent the loss of cheap labor that was the economic engine of the region. Those forces descended on the Robinsons as well.
“At the Cairo train station, some white policemen truculently checked train tickets, churlishly kicked at suitcases and boxes,” Rampersad wrote. “But they did nothing to stop Mallie’s party from leaving.”
In stealing away from Georgia, the Robinsons joined an early wave of the Great Migration, 1916 to 1970, in which six million Blacks left the rural South seeking fair treatment and better opportunities in the Northeast, Midwest and western United States.
This mass, yet sporadic, exodus was a form a resistance to the crippling poverty and lack of economic opportunity, segregation, degradation and violence permissible by Jim Crow laws that pervaded the South. Lynchings and race massacres urged many people to flee to safer and better environments. That violence was often a form of voter suppression used to deny political representation to America’s southern Blacks, yet another reason that resistance meant moving out.
“The Great Migration was one of the largest movements of people in United States history,” according to the National Archives. “The driving force behind the mass movement was to escape racial violence, pursue economic and educational opportunities, and obtain freedom from the oppression of Jim Crow.”
Cities receiving the most transplants included New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and later California, Washington state and Oregon's largest cities. These cities were at the epicenter of the American cultural and economic movement that followed these migrants. African Americans established their own communities and sections of refuge in these cities.
“In 1900, about 90% of Black Americans still lived in Southern states,” a U.S. Census Bureau report titled "Migrations – The African-American Mosaic Exhibition – Exhibitions (Library of Congress)" says.
“Between 1910 and 1930, the African-American population increased by about 40% in Northern states as a result of the migration, mostly in the major cities.”
By the end of the migration, only half of the country's African American population lived in the south, with the rest spread across the North, Midwest and far west, causing them to transition from rural to urban residents. This was also seen in the south, where African Americans moved from rural to urban areas.
The onset of World War I also contributed to the migration of African Americans to the north. In 1914, over 1.2 million European immigrants arrived, whereas the next year just 300,000 did. The enlistment of workers in the military had also affected the availability of labor, several sources said. This presented job opportunities for African Americans in the north during the war, as northern industries sought a new source of labor from the south. Thousands of jobs were created in steel mills, railroads, meatpacking facilities and the automobile sector due to the decline in European immigration.
“With war production kicking into high gear, recruiters enticed Black Americans to come north, to the dismay of white Southerners. Black newspapers — particularly the widely read Chicago Defender — published advertisements touting the opportunities available in the cities of the North and West, along with first-person accounts of success,” History.com said.
This was reinforced by labor agents actively recruiting in the south. These businesses also provided relocation incentives such as free transportation and affordable housing.
Better wages and living conditions resulted from moving north. Income could be more than twice what could be earned sharecropping in the south.
By 1970, cities housed more than half of the African American population. The Black migration to America was larger than the immigration of Italians, Jews or Irish and, unlike those groups, it was caused by American politics. For many Black people, it meant leaving the only home they, and their ancestors, had ever known.
The exodus came in two waves. The first wave occurred from 1910 to 1940, with approximately 1.6 million people moving from the south to northern cities, and the second wave occurred after The Depression, with approximately five million people moving to the north and west.
The second migration occurred around World War II. Large cities such as Philadelphia, St. Louis, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis were once again the primary destinations. The second migration also saw African Americans moving further west, flocking to such cities as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Phoenix, Seattle and Portland.
While the search for political and economic equality spurred the Great Migration, public transportation routes often guided it. Many Blacks followed popular train routes, bus routes and highways, historians said. The East Coast’s Interstate-95, for example, is a straight shot from Florida to Maine meaning many African Americans from the Southeast, say Georgia or the Carolinas, headed due north to Philadelphia. Likewise, many from Mississippi and Alabama ended up in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit.
Because of their proximity to Louisiana and Texas, Los Angeles and San Francisco received the majority of migrants from those states. Moreover, once family members established themselves in certain cities, their kin and kind soon followed, the National Archives indicate.
The auto industry employed many African Americans, particularly during the war effort. Detroit’s Ford Motor Company, for example, converted its factories to produce military jeeps. Hillerich & Bradsby Company in Louisville, Kentucky, famous for manufacturing baseball bats, namely the Louisville Slugger, retooled to make gunstocks for the M1 Carbine, Kamila Kudelska reported for the Buffalo Bill Center of The West.
Due to WWII, there was, once again, a labor shortage. African Americans filled the labor shortages in those industries. Initially, those jobs were not open to Blacks, but as the defense department's needs grew and activists such as A. Phillip Randolph, among the nation's most powerful union leaders, threatened a huge march on Washington if Blacks were excluded from these positions, the Fair Employment Practices Committee was established by Franklin D. Roosevelt and industries began to accept African American workers, the National Archives recounts.
The Great Migration had an impact not only on industry, but also on American culture and the arts. The migration resulted in the Harlem Renaissance. The migration also expanded Black music, particularly the blues. Racism drove blues singers up the Mississippi Delta to Chicago. Among those who made the transition were Muddy Waters, Chester Burnett and Buddy Guy.
"I considered moving to Chicago, where I could avoid some of the racism and have the opportunity to, well, do something with my talent,” Eddie Boyd told Living Blues magazine. “It wasn't peaches and cream in Chicago, but it was a whole lot better than where I was born."
The transition was simple. This was mentioned by Isabel Wilkerson in her book “The Warmth of Other Suns.” She tells readers in the book how six million Black Southerners fled Jim Crown to new environments. Many people struggled to adjust to the north's faster pace and colder temperatures when compared to the south.
One thing is certain: The African American workforce helped build many of the infrastructures in most metropolitan cities as well as grow the industries of this country, proving once again that America could not have prospered without the African American workforce.
