TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As unemployment surged during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Florida processed its hundreds of thousands of new claims more slowly than any other state, according to federal data.
The state is already among the most inhospitable places to be unemployed, and the economic downturn has only added to the misery. Now Florida finds itself frantically trying to catch up as it lags behind other large states and neighbors in the South.
According to an Associated Press analysis of U.S. Department of Labor data, nearly 7 of every 8 Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed — the worst rate in the country.
In comparison, California and Texas had about two-thirds of their claims backlogged, while New York, the country’s current coronavirus epicenter, had about 30% of its claims still waiting, according to the analysis that looked at claims data submitted to the federal government.
“If we had to predict before this crisis which states would struggle the most in their unemployment insurance systems and dealing with new claims, Florida absolutely would be at the top of everyone’s list,” said Indivar Dutta-Gupta, a co-executive director of Georgetown University’s Center on Poverty and Inequality.
The latest statistics from the Department of Labor, which covers the week ending April 4, showed Florida was paying unemployment claims for just 1.1% of its covered workforce, compared with California’s 6.2%, Texas’s 3.1%, New York’s 7.6% and Rhode Island’s 11.9%, the country’s highest. The analysis is based on the Labor Department’s insured unemployment rate — a snapshot of the number of people receiving jobless benefits.
Neighboring Georgia’s insured unemployment rate was 8.2%, while North Carolina posted 5.6%. South Dakota had the country’s second-worst record at 1.8%, and Arizona was next at 2.2%.
In flush economic times, those statistics could reflect a strong workforce. But in times of economic distress, lower rates underscore the inability of the jobless to access an important safety net.
As it stands, claimants in Florida can currently get aid for 12 weeks — tied with North Carolina for the shortest period of any state — although the duration in Florida can be as long as 23 weeks depending on the unemployment rate. Most states provide benefits for as long as 26 weeks. The state’s $275 weekly cap on benefits also ranks among the country’s stingiest, with only Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana and Mississippi paying less.
Since March 15, just days before Gov. Ron DeSantis curtailed service at restaurants and bars, about 650,000 Floridians have filed initial claims with the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity, which administers jobless benefits. Many thousands more appear to have been unable to submit applications.
An online dashboard the department unveiled Monday underscored how far behind Florida is. It showed that the state has paid barely 6% of claimants and processed claims from fewer than a quarter of those applying for benefits since March 15.
